Last Bush Creek wildfire evacuation alerts lifted by CSRD

Photo: Shuswap Emergency Program

All remaining evacuation alerts within the Columbia Shuswap Regional District due to the Bush Creek East wildfire have now been rescinded.

The status is now all-clear across the Shuswap, the CSRD said Tuesday.

Public Notice map of the Shuswap Area All Clear.

The alerts lifted include those for Sorrento, Little River, Celista, Magna Bay, Scotch Creek, Lee Creek, Lower East Adams Lake, and Tsútswecw Provincial Park.

However, properties severely impacted by wildfire and which sustained structure loss remain on an evacuation order.

Residents of those homes can find additional information on the Shuswap Emergency Program dashboard.

The Bush Creek wildfire was deemed 'held' on Monday and is not longer considered a wildfire of note.