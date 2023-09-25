Sicamous woman scratches a $75,000 lotto win

Photo: BCLC

“It still hasn’t hit me yet… I can’t believe it,” Sicamous resident Evelyn Burgess says of winning $75,000 on a scratch-and-win lottery ticket.

It was one of those pinch-me moments when Burgess discovered she'd scored $75,000 on a High Roller Casino ticket.

Burgess almost didn't buy the ticket at the Chevron on MacLean-McPherson Road.



The retailer said "there’s a new ticket out, but I said, ‘No not today’ and walked out but then I turned right around and bought it anyways," Burgess says.



She opted to check her ticket on BCLC’s Lotto! App during her lunch break at work.



“I made the electrician at work pinch me because I couldn’t believe it!”



The lottery winner plans to use some of her prize to purchase some new furniture for her home.