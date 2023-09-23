Highway 97A south of Sicamous fully reopened Saturday morning

Photo: DriveBC

UPDATE: 8:30 a.m.

Highway 97A has been fully reopened following a closure earlier Saturday morning.

UPDATE: 7:15 a.m.

Highway 97A has been reopened to single lane, alternating traffic following a closure earlier Saturday morning.

ORIGINAL: 6:30 a.m.

A crash has closed Highway 97A south of Sicamous Saturday morning.

The crash occurred just before 5 a.m. between Mara Heights Rd and Sicamous Creek Frontage Road.

The highway is currently closed in both directions. A detour is available using Highway 1 and 97B.

The condition of those involved in the crash is not clear at this time.