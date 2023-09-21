Rain helps at Bush Creek, but fire is 'dug in deep' and a challenge to extinguish

Photo: BCWS

Rain fell on most areas of the Bush Creek East wildfire overnight.

The BC Wildfire Service says this will keep fire activity low today, which will help with suppression efforts over the next couple of days.

But with a drying forecast, it's likely to pick back up.

"With drought conditions in the area, the fire has dug in deep, and extinguishing it will continue to be a challenge," the wildfire service says.

"Although fall has arrived, nearby communities can still expect to see smoke within the perimeter over the coming weeks."

That's likely to continue until snow falls, but smoke that's within the fire perimeter and surrounded by burned material is not a concern.

Sunshine and warm temperatures Friday will reduce humidity, but unsettled conditions are expected over the weekend with patchy showers late Saturday and cooling temperatures on Sunday. Gusty conditions are possible.

Recent cool, wet conditions have reduced fire activity, providing an opportunity for crews to work in areas of previously intense fire activity.

In the Adams Lake area, crews are patrolling for and extinguishing hot spots near Banshee Lake, north of Hiuhill Creek and the Loakin-Bear Road, and northwest of Tsalkom Mountain.

In areas where it is no longer needed, crews are removing fire suppression gear from the fire.

Crews are laying hose and constructing guard south of Agate Bay and north of Fadear Lake, where the fire was active over the weekend.

Heavy equipment is supporting ground personnel with water delivery and guard construction.

On the north end of Meadows Creek Valley, heavy equipment is supporting guard creation while crews are patrolling for and extinguishing hot spots.

A specialized rapattack crew is rappelling into steep and otherwise inaccessible areas east of Lee Creek.

Ground crews continue working within the North Shuswap, cooling hotspots near the urban interface.

Meanwhile, crews are using direct attack methods and mopping up in the Squilax Mountain area and the east gulley. Hot spots are being identified and extinguished in Turtle Valley.

Since July 12, the fire has burned an estimated 45,613 hectares.

BCWS has 190 crew members and 33 pieces of heavy equipment assigned to the fire, supported by 11 helicopters.