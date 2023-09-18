Structure fire contained on Bastion Mountain near Sunnybrae, did not spread into forest

Photo: CSRD

UPDATE: 2 p.m.

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District says firefighters successfully contained a structure fire on Bastion Mountain Forest Service Road.

"The fire is not yet fully extinguished, but Fire Chief Marc Zaichkowsky says the local firefighters have contained the blaze. The fire has not spread to the surrounding forest," the CSRD says.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The home was fully ablaze when crews arrived on the scene, and the residence is a total loss.

While the fire is noted on the BC Wildfire Service dashboard, the structural fire did not move into the forest, and BCWS has not had direct involvement.

Photo: Contributed

UPDATE: 1:05 p.m.

Tappen Sunnybrae Fire Chief Mark Zaichkowsky confirms a new fire on Bastion Mountain is a structure fire and that it is now fully contained.

Zaichkowsky says crews are still actioning the fire and he was too busy to provide further detail.

Witness Richard Stevenson said from across Shuswap Lake he could see two helicopters that appeared to also be actioning the fire.

It's unknown if the flames spread to surrounding trees.

Castanet has reached out to the BC Wildfire Service for more information.

ORIGINAL: 12:50 p.m.

A new fire is reported on Bastion Mountain, above Sunnybrae on the southern arm of Shuswap Lake.

The spot-sized fire is estimated at 0.009 of a hectare in size, and is located near Farrell Creek.

The fire is burning uncontrolled, and its cause is under investigation.

We'll have more details as they become available.