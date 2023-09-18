Rain dampens Bush Creek East wildfire after hot, dry and windy weekend

Photo: BC Wildfire Service A plume of smoke from the Bush Creek East wildfire as seen on Saturday, Sept. 16.

Fire activity is being dampened as wet weather arrives in the Shuswap on Monday morning, with warmer conditions expected to return later in the week.

The 43,615-hectare Bush Creek East fire has burned west and east of Adams Lake, north of Shuswap and Little Shuswap Lake and between Chase and Sorrento, destroying hundreds of structures.

Jody Lucius, BC Wildfire Service fire information officer, said hot, dry and windy conditions increased fire activity over the weekend, but has been stifled on Monday morning.

“This morning, we're seeing a little bit less fire activity thanks to a bit of precipitation in the area — lower temperatures,” Lucius said.

“It is continuing to be quite windy out here today, so that will continue to affect the fire’s behaviour.”

The region is receiving 10 km/h to 20 km/h winds from the west, gusting up to 30 to 40 km/h.

“As far as response goes, we're going to continue to work hard on improving containment on it,” Lucius said.

“That said, I think the weather will be in our favour over the next few days.”

According to BCWS, some growth was seen south go Agate Bay and north of Fadear Lake on Saturday and work to build containment lines will be a priority today.

Crews are continuing to use direct attack methods on the fire’s perimeter near Bruhn Creek, Adams Hill, Hiui Hill, Banshee Lake and the Loakin Bear Valley.

Mop up work and patrolling is being done in less active areas of the fire.

Ground crews are cooling hotspots in the North Shuswap, as structure protection crews continue overnight monitoring and patrol for hot spots.

Crews are using direct attack methods to minimize the fire’s spread on the east side of Squilax Mountain, and are being supported by heavy equipment and water tenders.

There are 190 wildland firefighters, 31 support staff, 7 structure protection personnel and 30 pieces of heavy equipment assigned to the fire as of Monday. There are 11 helicopters currently assigned to the Adams Complex, which includes the Rossmoore Lake wildfire, which is now being held.