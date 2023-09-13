Smoke can be expected until the snow flies at Bush Creek East wildfire

Photo: The Canadian Press

Smoke can be expected until the snow flies at the Bush Creek East wildfire.

"Although we are entering the fall season, nearby communities can still expect to see smoke within the perimeter over the coming weeks. This is common with large wildfires and will continue until significant rainfall or snowfall," the BC Wildfire Service says in a Wednesday update.

"If you see smoke coming from well within a fire's perimeter and the area is surrounded by black, burned material, this is typically not a concern. However, smoke rising from green, unburned fuel or from outside a fire's perimeter should be reported immediately."

An upper ridge building over the region is expected to reduce humidity, and winds will be gusty at times.

Conditions are expected to dry out on Thursday and into the weekend.

"Work is ongoing within the fire area to decrease the risk of danger trees to ground crews and the public," BCWS says.

BC Hydro and the Ministry of Transportation continue to remove danger trees and replace impacted power infrastructure.

Since July 12, the fire has burned 43,302 hectares, from west of Adams Lake, east to Magna Bay and south to Turtle Valley.

As of Wednesday, mop up continues in the Adams Lake area, north and west of Bruhn Creek Road.

Crews are monitoring Banshee Ridge along the fire guard and working to secure the fire perimeter near 4300 Road. They are also patrolling for hot spots along Cougar Road.

At Agate Bay, crews supported by heavy equipment north of Bush Creek FSR are working on hot spots and to secure the fire perimeter along Bush Creek Point.

Aerial resources will be available today to support crews in the North Shuswap, Meadows Creek, Scotch Creek, Onyx Creek, Turtle Valley and Sorrento areas.

Crews continue to seek out hot spots and identify smokes above the south shore.