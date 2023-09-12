Voir dire begins in Shuswap murder of Ashley Simpson

Photo: Family photo Ashley Simpson.

A voir dire, or evidence hearing, into the second-degree murder charges against a Shuswap man began this week.

Derek Lee Matthew Favell is charged in the death of 31-year-old Ashley Simpson.

His hearing began Monday in BC Supreme Court in Salmon Arm.

Simpson was reported missing in April 2016 after her typical communication with family and friends stopped unexpectedly.

Simpson had lived in the Yankee Flats area near Silver Creek before she was reported missing.

Simpson’s body was found by police in November 2021, more than five years after she had disappeared.

At the time, RCMP said they were acting on tips pertaining to Simpson’s case and found her remains “in a wilderness area,” outside the Shuswap city.

Favell, who was Simpson's former boyfriend and a primary suspect in the case, was arrested and charged late that same year.

In March of 2022, he elected to be tried by a judge and jury in B.C. Supreme Court.

The voir dire is proceeding by judge alone. It is expected to last 30 days.

Favell's trial is set for October, date to be determined.