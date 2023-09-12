Smoke from within fire perimeter not a concern at Bush Creek East wildfire

Photo: BCWS

UPDATE: 2:55 p.m.

BC Wildfire Service advises communities near the Bush Creek East Wildfire they can expect to see smoke within the fire perimeter over the coming weeks.

“This is common with large wildfires and will continue until significant rainfall or snowfall,” BCWS explains in an Tuesday update.

Smoke coming from within the fire’s perimeter and areas surrounded by burned material is not typically a concern. Smoke rising from green, unburned fuel or outside the fire perimeter should be reported immediately.

Slightly warmer temperatures are expected Wednesday, and there’s little change expected over the next few days.

Crews remain monitoring and delivering water to cool hot spots throughout the wildfire.

Aerial resources are aiding crews to deliver water and cool hot spots at Onyx Creek and Sorrento. Hot spots are also being monitored in Meadows Creek and Scotch Creek.

In the Turtle Valley-Sorrento area, crews are using direct attack methods to seek out hot spots and identify smoke above the south shore. Crews are patrolling, looking for hot spots, and maintaining water delivery near Phillips Lake. Hot spots are also being patrolled and extinguished along Cougar Road.

Crews are monitoring Banshee Ridge along the fire guard, and mop up continues to prevent further spread both north and west of Bruhn Creek.

Aerial scans have identified hot spots for crews to action in Turtle Valley, and heavy machinery continues to support crews with water delivery in the area.

Danger tree assessment continues throughout the fire zone. BC Hydro and the Ministry of Transportation are working to remove danger trees and replace power infrastructure between Highway 1 in Squilax and Celista-Anglemont.

Crews will be demobilizing equipment from Onyx Creek and Lee Creek. Structure protection remains in the area looking for hot spots around buildings.

ORIGINAL: 10:14 a.m.

The BC Wildfire Service is preparing to pull structure protection crews from the Bush Creek East wildfire in the Shuswap.

The fire has seen slightly increased fire activity over the last few days, the wildfire service says.

Fire information officer Ayden Coray says rain is expected today – but it won’t be enough to make a difference on the fire.

“We are still in a period where there are some drier conditions,” said Coray... “more smoke being produced from open flame that's going to be more visible to the community in the surrounding areas for the coming days as well.”

Coray says today is most likely the last day BC Wildfire Service will have structure protection crews assigned to the area.

However, local government and community structure protection crews will remain working.

One hundred and sixty-one firefighters remain assigned to the fire, backed by 37 support staff.

Twenty pieces of heavy equipment and 12 helicopters are shared with the Adam’s Complex fires, which include the Rossmore fire south of Kamloops.

The fire sparked in mid-July and has burned 43,303 hectares.

While the threat to homes has been reduced, the fire remains categorized as out of control.