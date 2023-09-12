Rain won't make a big impact on Bush Creek East wildfire

Photo: BCWS

The BC Wildfire Service is preparing to pull structure protection crews from the Bush Creek East wildfire in the Shuswap.

The fire has seen slightly increased fire activity over the last few days, the wildfire service says.

Fire information officer Ayden Coray says rain is expected today – but it won’t be enough to make a difference on the fire.

“We are still in a period where there are some drier conditions,” said Coray... “more smoke being produced from open flame that's going to be more visible to the community in the surrounding areas for the coming days as well.”

Coray says today is most likely the last day BC Wildfire Service will have structure protection crews assigned to the area.

However, local government and community structure protection crews will remain working.

One hundred and sixty-one firefighters remain assigned to the fire, backed by 37 support staff.

Twenty pieces of heavy equipment and 12 helicopters are shared with the Adam’s Complex fires, which include the Rossmore fire south of Kamloops.

The fire sparked in mid-July and has burned 43,303 hectares.

While the threat to homes has been reduced, the fire remains categorized as out of control.