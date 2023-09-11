Salmon Arm bike thief found with meth, cocaine, heroin, pot

Photo: Jon Manchester

A man arrested for possession of a stolen bike was found with methamphetamine, cocaine, fentanyl, heroin and cannabis.

Salmon Arm RCMP located a suspected stolen bike about midnight Thursday. Two men were with the bike, and one fled when he saw police.

The second man stayed with the bike and was interviewed at the scene. He told police he was purchasing the bicycle.

Another officer in the area found the man who’d fled and arrested him for possession of the stolen cycle.

Searching the man after his arrest, police found quantities of suspected methamphetamine, cocaine, fentanyl, heroin and cannabis.

Once drug testing is complete, criminal charges will be assessed.

Police remind the public to report stolen property to RCMP either online or by phone at 250-832-6044. Salmon Arm RCMP have returned vehicles, boasts, tools, bikes and more to residents throughout the summer.

“Regardless of criminal charges, it is a positive experience when the RCMP can get property back to its rightful owner. There are times when these property investigations lead to other charges as well,” says Staff Sgt. Scott West.