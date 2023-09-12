Premier optimistic Shuswap recovery won't be plagued by delays like those seen in Lytton

Photo: Josh Dawson Hundreds of buildings were destroyed in the North Shuswap area by the Bush Creek East wildfire.

The rebuild in the North Shuswap won’t be plagued by delays like those seen in Lytton, according to B.C.’s premier, because the devastation did not impact government offices and records.

Premier David Eby was in Kamloops on Monday speaking to reporters ahead of a tour of the devastation left behind following the Bush Creek East wildfire’s run through the North Shuswap area on Aug. 18.

An estimated 270 structures were destroyed in the region.

Eby was asked about the recovery effort in the North Shuswap, and how his government intends to make sure they move along as quickly as possible.

Lytton’s rebuild has been plagued by delays for the two years since a wildfire destroyed much of the village. Backfilling work there just got underway in July.

“Lytton is an incredibly challenging situation where the whole city, including all records at city hall, burned to the ground, and we’re rebuilding the whole community from scratch,” Eby said.

“Happily, thanks to the work of the wildfire service, you’re not facing that kind of situation in these wildfires.”

Eby said the province will work with local government on the recovery effort in the Shuswap.

“These homeowners deserve every single bit of support,” he said.

“Hopefully we’re in a much better position given the fact that the local government structures are still intact and will be good partners for us here.”

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District has told residents to expect the rebuild to take as long as five years.