Bush Creek wildfire seeing tree candling and more winds, BCWS says

Photo: Viktoria Haack/CSRD Firefighters work in the Scotch Creek area in August.

Increased wind has caused more fire activity on the Bush Creek East wildfire, but the BC Wildfire Service says work is continuing as usual.

The over 43,000-hectare wildfire was discovered mid-July, and has impacted communities throughout the Adams Lake and Shuswap area.

Aydan Coray, BCWS fire information officer, said increased temperatures and less humidity, combined with winds, could increase fire behaviour.

“On this fire in particular, we are seeing increased winds from 10 to 15, gusting 20 to 25, starting this afternoon,” said Coray.

BCWS said more activity was observed on Saturday, with trees candling in multiple areas around the fire, which they warned could continue today.

The wildfire service is expecting winds to ease by Monday, but some gustiness is still expected.

Coray said operational objectives have remained relatively consistent over the past several days.

“Our crews are still working to secure containment lines and reinforcing existing machine guards, establishing water delivery in different places, like above Sorrento,” said Coray.

According to BCWS, mop up working is continuing west of Bruhn Creek, and patrols are being conducted along guards near Banshee Road and Cougar Road.

Structure protection and ground crews are also continuing to monitor for hot spots in the meadows Creek, Scotch Creek and Onyx Creek areas.

In the Turtle Valley near Sorrento, crews are patrolling above the south shore using direct attack methods and are extinguishing hot spots.

On the east side of Squilax and Black Mountain, crews are working to develop a water system up the east gully.

More arial operations could be conducted on the fire as conditions permit.

“There's potential for air tankers this afternoon as part of kind of routine training they do, which are utilizing their availability to help reinforce containment lines on the fire,” said Coray.

“I don't have an exact time or where they'll be working, but if they do it would be on our fire out here.”

Coray said the fire has been remapped to 43,192 hectares in size, growing around 100 hectares in the past several days.

“That's just reflective of the drone scanning we've had ongoing across the wildfire area,” said Coray.

There are 10 helicopters assigned to the Adams Complex, which includes the Rossmoore Lake wildfire south of Kamloops.

As of Sunday, there are 191 wildland firefighters, 35 support staff, 29 pieces of heavy equipment and 11 structure protection personnel assigned to the out of control wildfire.