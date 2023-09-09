BCWS says skimmers sent to Bush Creek wildfire as crews expect uptick in fire activity

Photo: BC Wildfire Service BCWS says a skimmer group will be helping ground crews fight the Bush Creek East wildfire on Saturday.

UPDATE: 4:37 p.m.

The BC Wildfire Service says a skimmer group is working to support ground crews fighting the Bush Creek East wildfire where it burns southwest of Sorrento on Saturday.

The 43,100-hectare wildfire, which was discovered in mid-July, has impacted communities throughout the Adams Lake and Shuswap region.

In a social media post on Saturday, BCWS said aircraft will be visible in the area this weekend.

BCWS said the skimmer group is using Neskonlith Lake to help firefighting efforts near Squilax Mountain.

On Sunday, if conditions allow, air tankers will drop retardant in the Tsalkom Mountain area southwest of Adams Lake.

BCWS said this is planned “to help reinforce existing containment lines constructed by ground crews and heavy equipment.”

The wildfire service said the weather conditions this weekend include increased temperatures and dry conditions, and the public can expect to see more visible smoke and some open flame.

Paula Walbauer, BCWS fire information officer, said the public might see increased fire behaviour in areas impacted by the Bush Creek wildfire, including above Sorrento, due to the warmer weather.

“That generally has been our message this whole weekend,” Walbauer said.

“Through the weekend and working into tomorrow [Sunday] with increased wind, we are anticipating to see a bit more fire activity.”

ORIGINAL: 12:05 p.m.

Fire activity on the Bush Creek East wildfire is expected to pick up this weekend, as temperatures rise, humidity drops and wind speeds increase.

The massive wildfire has been burning in the Shuswap region since mid-July, and has burned an estimated 43,100 hectares. More than 200 homes were destroyed when the fire went on a wind-fuelled 20-kilometre run on Aug. 18.

While the fire behaviour has been relatively low over the past week, that may change over the coming 48 hours.

“We're expecting things to get a little bit hotter and drier over the weekend, and potentially see an increase in winds on Sunday,” said Eric Kopesksi, BCWS fire behaviour specialist.

“What that will do is to continue drying our fuels and make them a little more receptive to fire.

“As we start to see the fuels dry out, we're expecting the fire to become a little more active. Most of this activity will be in areas well away from our structures where we've put the most suppression effort into.”

There are currently 141 firefighters working the large blaze, along with 40 pieces of heavy equipment and support from 10 helicopters.

“The helicopters are busy bucketing hotspots in the Bush Creek area, Sorrento area and up above Celista as well,” said Hugh Murdoch, BCWS incident commander for the Adams Complex.

“Some of those locations, they're supporting ground crews. There's a lot of less-vigorous ground fire that the crews are going after with direct attack strategies but the helicopters are certainly giving them a good hand.”

In preparation for the expected uptick in fire behaviour, fire crews have been working to shore up their defences in their most vulnerable areas of the fire.

Kopesksi says the unprecedented drought across B.C. has made it very difficult to fully extinguish the fire in some areas.

“The fire has been able to burn really deeply ... what the crews are seeing is, as we're trying to extinguish the fires, it's taking more water, more time and more effort to make sure it's fully out,” he said.

“It's also meant that the rain we've received hasn't had as big of an impact as we'd like.”

A couple new unit crews are arriving on the fire this weekend. Currently, firefighters from South Africa, Mexico and Australia are assisting in the fire fight.

Murdoch says achieving full containment on the fire is still a ways off.

“There's still a lot of work that has to take place before we reach full containment, given the current and forecasted weather that we have and just the vast amount of perimeter that still has fire on it,” Murdoch said.