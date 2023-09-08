Drying conditions to produce more smoke from Bush Creek wildfire

Photo: BCWS

A drop in humidity today is expected to dry forest fuels and generate more smoke from the Bush Creek East wildfire into the weekend.

In a Thursday night update, the Shuswap Emergency Program says there is potential for the fire to begin to climb trees again, most likely in areas with some slope.

All alerts for properties in Anglemont were rescinded Thursday.

"Now that evacuation orders have been downgraded to alerts in all other areas, some of the temporary services will now revert back to normal operations now that evacuation orders have been lifted," the SEP says.

These include mail delivery, prescription delivery, and landfill operations in the Columbia Shuswap Regional District.

There will be no more barge runs from Eagle Bay, across Shuswap Lake. The Whitehead Road boat launch is now open for public use.

Homeowners are encouraged to talk with insurance providers about what to do with your home contents including spoiled food, fridges and freezers before taking any action. Insurers sometimes require an inventory or photos.?

If you think it’s unsafe to open your refrigerator/freezer, or you have been instructed to discard it: seal the doors with duct tape. Label the appliance 'CONTAMINATED' in large print.

They can be taken to the Skimikin Transfer Station in Sorrento, Ross Creek Store in Anglemont, or the Scotch Creek Transfer Station.

If you need help moving your fridge or freezer, call John Dyck at Christian Aid Ministries at 250-517-0075.

Residents returning to assess properties are urged to use caution as the fire zone remains hazardous, with ash pits, danger trees and hazardous ash or smoke.



"Do not enter burned structures, burned forest or areas with fencing or barricades indicating hazards until assessed by a professional," the SEP says.

There may be chemical off-gassing, toxic dust that may include asbestos, sharp objects, wires and other overhead hazards, unstable walls and holes in surfaces.

"Some wildfire hazards may remain for years and should be considered with caution. Danger trees can fall without warning, even without a wind, because the roots have burned. Ash pits may be covered by organic material and some are reported to be several feet deep. They are also found under areas where wood was used for structure, such as culverts or landscaping walls. Be very careful, the drought appears to have made ash pits much more significant in the wildfire zone. Both children and adults should stay out of burned forest for the foreseeable future to reduce the risk of injury."

Water should be assumed to be non-drinkable, and should not be consumed until testing has been completed.

Residents with property damage rendering the structure unsafe to enter remain on evacuation order.