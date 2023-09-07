BC Hydro says 95% have power restored as 400+ poles replaced in Bush Creek fire area

Photo: Twitter: BC Hydro

More than 400 power poles damaged by the Bush Creek East wildfire in the Shuswap have been replaced by BC Hydro.

The utility is also reporting 95 per cent of impacted customers now have their power restored.

As the first returning Shuswap area residents saw Wednesday, damage from the fire has been significant.

Aside from more than 200 structures either totally or partially burned, BC Hydro says the fire has caused “significant damage to electrical infrastructure in the area.”

About 22 kilometres of power lines, 430 power poles, and 52 pieces of other equipment will need to be replaced.

“BC Hydro crews will continue rebuild work over the weekend and hope to have power restored to all remaining customers by early next week,” Hydro said in a social media post.

The utility says safety of the public, crews and first responders remains its top priority.

The most up to date information on power restoration efforts can be found here.

The Thompson Nicola Regional District has rescinded all evacuation orders, but some areas remain on alert. Some evacuations remain in place in the Columbia Shuswap Regional District, however.

The BC Wildfire Service estimates the blaze has burned a total of 43,084 hectares.

It remains out of control.