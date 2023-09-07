2 arrested, 1 under guard in hospital after flight from police in Kelowna, spike belt in Salmon Arm

Photo: Jon Manchester

Two suspects were arrested Wednesday in Salmon Arm after fleeing from police in Kelowna.

About 9:15 a.m., Kelowna RCMP attempted to stop a Ford F-350 pickup that was suspected of being involved in property crime in the area.

The driver fled, and "RCMP surveillance units and Air Services were able to locate the vehicle while it was driving dangerously while leaving Kelowna and into the Vernon area," says Salmon Arm RCMP Staff Sgt. Scott West.

"The vehicle disregarded red lights, and used the shoulder of the roadways to pass vehicles on the right."

Continuing north, Salmon Arm plainclothes officers deployed a spike belt about 10:45 a.m.

Despite driving over the spike belt, the driver began to flee as the front tires deflated and disintegrated, eventually losing control a short distance away.

The vehicle went off the road and into a deep, mud and water-filled ditch, where it came to an abrupt stop.

"The two persons in the vehicle attempted to escape by jumping out of the sunroof of the truck, and were taken into custody by RCMP Emergency Response Team Members in a field within sight of the truck," says West.

The two men were checked over at hospital, with one male released to police custody and the other held for observation under RCMP guard.

The men were found to have arrest warrants from Fort St. John, Salmon Arm and Kamloops.

One was also found to be in breach by being in a motor vehicle and not residing where he was directed to reside in Fort St. John. Neither of the men reside in Salmon Arm, but one is known to local police.

Both Kelowna and Salmon Arm RCMP are still investigating the incident and others the two may have been involved in.