Anglemont given all-clear as warm, dry conditions could see small increase in Bush Creek fire behaviour

Photo: Viktoria Haack/CSRD A firefighter works in Scotch Creek.

Anglemont residents have been given the all-clear with the lifting of the evacuation alert in the area.

The Columba Shuswap Regional District through and Shuswap Emergency Program rescinded the alert Thursday, as firefighters turn the corner on the Bush Creek East wildfire.

Residents are reminded they may encounter hazards related to the fire.

Information on returning home is available here.

Those with questions regarding the lifting of the evacuation order and alert or re-entry details can call the CSRD Emergency Operations Centre at 250-833-3350.

Meanwhile, the fire is still classified as out of control, even though though the threat to homes is reduced.



The BC Wildfire Service says the fire is expected to see warmer and drier conditions, with possible light increases in fire behaviour.

The 43,000-hectare wildfire has impacted areas west and east of Adams Lake, north of Shuswap Lake and Little Shuswap Lake, and south of Highway 1, between Chase and Sorrento and into Turtle Valley.

Aydan Coray, BCWS fire information officer, says fuels are expected to continue to dry out over the next several days as a warmer and dryer air mass passes over the region.

“What we've been seeing the last few days was surface level of smoke being produced,” said Coray.

“With the increased winds and temperature, there's an opportunity for that smoke increase to become a little bit more visible.”

Coray says weather conditions coupled with wind could increase fire behaviour, but likely won’t mean anything too severe.

“There's always that potential for changes in size or growth when we have dry and warm conditions,” he said.

“Potential for open flame, but not a significant return to any fire behaviour we were seeing in the past.”

Coray said operational objectives remain consistent today, with crews mostly mopping up and patrolling for hotspots.

Currently, there are 141 firefighters, 59 support staff, 11 structure protection personnel and 40 pieces of heavy equipment assigned to the fire. Ten helicopters are currently assigned to the Adams Complex, which includes the Rossmoore Lake wildfire.

As the situation improves, services are beginning to return to normal.

Canada Post will be resuming postal delivery services to post boxes in the North Shuswap wherever possible.

If postal boxes have been damaged or are unsafe for delivery, residents can go to the Chase Post Office for pick up.

There will be no more barge runs between the Whitehead Road boat launch and boat launch in St. Ives. The Whitehead launch is now open for public use.

All CSRD landfills and transfer stations are open for regular hours.