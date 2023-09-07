Trans-Canada Highway reopened after incident closure near Tappen

Photo: DriveBC

UPDATE: 10 a.m.

DriveBC advises the scene on Highway 1 near Tappen was cleared as of 8 a.m.

ORIGINAL: 6:30 a.m.

The Trans-Canada Highway is closed this morning north of Salmon Arm.

DriveBC reports Highway 1 is closed in both directions due to a vehicle incident between Tappen Beach Road and Sandy Point Road, over a span of 4.3 kilometres.

The nature of the incident or if any injuries are involved is not known at this time.

No detour is available.

Drivers are urged to use an alternative route.