Alcohol eyed as possible factor in fiery crash that closed Highway 1, police say

Photo: Castanet

UPDATE: 5:11 p.m.

Police in Salmon Arm are investigating a crash and fire that closed the Trans-Canada Highway for a period of hours on Thursday morning.

Emergency crews were called to the scene of a collision on Highway 1 near Tappen Beach Road just after 5:30 a.m.

Police said the vehicle left the highway, clipped a hydro pole and went down an embankment. The vehicle then began to burn.

The fire ignited brush in the area, but the local fire department put out the “quickly spreading” fire, Mounties said.

A 19-year-old Salmon Arm man was the driver and sole occupant of the vehicle. He was transported to hospital with multiple fractures and other injuries.

The highway was closed while the crash scene and fire were dealt with.

Mounties are investigating the crash and alcohol is being investigated as a potential factor.

UPDATE: 10 a.m.

DriveBC advises the scene on Highway 1 near Tappen was cleared as of 8 a.m.

ORIGINAL: 6:30 a.m.

The Trans-Canada Highway is closed this morning north of Salmon Arm.

DriveBC reports Highway 1 is closed in both directions due to a vehicle incident between Tappen Beach Road and Sandy Point Road, over a span of 4.3 kilometres.

The nature of the incident or if any injuries are involved is not known at this time.

No detour is available.

Drivers are urged to use an alternative route.