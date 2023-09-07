North Shuswap residents return home, get first look at 'heartbreaking' damage

Clear, sunny skies welcomed North Shuswap evacuees back to the area Wednesday as the first wave of residents returned to their properties weeks after a raging inferno forced them to flee.

More than 10,000 residents were forced to evacuate their Shuswap-area properties due to the 43,000-hectare Bush Creek East wildfire, which went on a 20-kilometre run through the region on Aug. 18, destroying hundreds of homes.

The Columbia-Shuswap Regional District rescinded most evacuation orders in the area on Wednesday, allowing residents to return to their properties.

“We've gone through the process of allowing those that lost structures to privately have time to see their properties,” said Tim Conrad, CSRD Emergency Operations Centre information officer.

“We are now moving into a reentry phase, and so it is a bittersweet day because we switched from one phase to another, and this is an opportunity now for residents to return to their properties.”

As a resident in the North Shuswap, Conrad said the damage to the area is “heartbreaking.”

“That drive in here was stunningly beautiful — this beautiful kind of tunnel of trees that you went through that was green and lush, and that's now all gone,” Conrad said.

“It is very sad to see it. I I do this type of work regularly, and it's always difficult to see when people lose their homes and to meet them and to talk to them.”

Conrad said he hopes residents will be able to move on with their lives now that they’re able to return home.

Derek Sutherland, CSRD EOC director said he hopes residents returning to their properties will be able to heal from the experience and the damage.

“We’ve been at this since July 12, with this fire, and it's been an incredibly challenging run, and incredibly emotional at times,” said Sutherland.

“I'm thinking that today getting people back to see their homes and to see the area, the way it is, is kind of helping them through the grieving process.”

While the evacuation orders are no longer in place, the damaged landscape can still be dangerous to those returning.

Capt. Brian Dalgliesh of the Scotch Creek and Lee Creek Fire Department said he was present the day the fire hall was lost.

Dalgliesh said he was with a crew of 25 to 30 firefighters at the Scotch Creek Bridge when they evacuated to the fire hall, with the blaze right on their heels.

“It was close enough to feel the heat, a couple of us were in vehicles and it felt like we were inside an oven,” he said.

“It was like there was no end to it."

Dalgliesh said he was concerned for some returning community members, noting the area could still be dangerous.

“We got trees, we got ash pits. I mean, there's still a lot of unknowns out here,” he said.

“Of course everybody's going to be curious, everybody's going to want to go for a walk. I'm happy to see my community coming back into itself but there's still a lot of dangerous stuff out here.”

The CSRD estimates 176 structures were destroyed and 50 were partially destroyed due to the out-of-control wildfire, from which officials say it will take as long as five years to recover.

The Skwlax band estimates 85 structures were destroyed on its land, and another nine were destroyed by the blaze in the Thompson-Nicola Regional District.

No deaths or serious injuries have been reported.

A resiliency centre in Salmon Arm has been opened to support evacuees with the recovery process.