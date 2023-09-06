Scotch Creek Fire Chief says dangers remain in fire-ravaged areas

Photo: Shuswap Emergency Program

Extreme dangers remain in fire areas as Shuswap residents begin to see the damage for the first time with their own eyes.

"Stay out of burned structures and forest areas – if you enter you are most likely to be injured," the Shuswap Emergency program says.

Standing amidst the burned remains of the Scotch Creek/Lee Creek Firehall he used to work out of, Fire Chief Ben Pellett discusses those dangers in a video shared by the SEP.

Pellet warns people to stay out of burned structures and forest areas devastated by the Bush Creek East wildfire.

He points to sharp, twisted metal, exposed nails and screws and dangers people can’t see.

"There's still toxic gasses off gassing. There's still material like asbestos in the air, so it's not a good place to be quite yet, but we're getting you there," he says.

The video comes as evacuation orders and alerts are removed and residents are being allowed limited access.

He points to examples of heat damage from the fire's intensity as he picks up pieces of charred concrete that popped apart under the extreme temperatures.

"When a fire comes through that hot, it gets really deep in," says Pellett.

Even though trees remain standing, their root systems can be burned and gone, making them a risk for falling.

"All it takes is one bad tree to kill a person," he says.

Pellet also warns of ash pits and likens them to sink holes – but instead of water eating out the soil, he explains the fire has eaten out the organic matter.

Some pits are shallower than others, but all pose a potential threat.

Not only is there a risk of burns to anyone who falls in an ash pit, they may never be able to make it out alive.

“There have been cases of people dying because they've injured themselves and they can't get out of the pit," warns Pellett.