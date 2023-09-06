CSRD takes reporters on tour of destruction in North Shuswap ahead of re-entry

Photo: Josh Dawson A pile of rubble is all that's left of this building in Scotch Creek.

UPDATE: 1:47 p.m.

Work crews and firefighters were the only people visible Wednesday as reporters were taken on a tour of the destruction in the North Shuswap, where the Bush Creek East wildfire destroyed hundreds of homes.

Residents are slated to begin returning home Wednesday to the North Shuswap and Adams Lake areas.

Burned out buildings and homes are visible in the area, and BC Hydro crews can be seen working to remove damaged poles — part of a massive effort to restore power in the area.

An estimated 270 structures were destroyed by the fire, most of them in the Columbia Shuswap Regional District area.

Celista and Magna Bay residents will be allowed to return to the area as of 2 p.m. on Wednesday. Scotch Creek and Lee Creek residents will see their order lift at 4 p.m. and evacuees from the Lower East Adams Lake and Tsutswecw areas will be allowed home at 7 p.m.

The Thompson-Nicola Regional District is also lifting its evacuation order for 75 properties in the Lower West Adams Lake area at 7 p.m.

The regional district advised residents Holding Road will be closed to public traffic daily, from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m., giving BC Hydro crews space to complete “significant work” repairing power infrastructure without interruption. Residents will need to travel before 7 a.m. and after 7 p.m. until Hydro’s work is finished.

ORIGINAL STORY: 6:16 a.m.

Some residents of one of the regions most devastated by wildfires in British Columbia will be touring the burned-out site today.

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District says in a statement that "some areas of the community have changed dramatically" after the Bush Creek East wildfire swept through, destroying or damaging as many as 200 homes in the Shuswap.

It says the district is conducting the tour to give a clear picture of the damage and hazards in that area to help residents prepare for their return.

The media will get a similar tour a few hours after residents have looked over their homes.

After weeks of evacuation orders and alerts because of the wildfire, the district has outlined a plan for a staged re-entry process starting today.

Derek Sutherland, the director of the district’s emergency operations centre, says the fire zone is still dangerous because of the significant damage and no one should enter burned buildings or forests, while water in the area should not be consumed.

