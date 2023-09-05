Car show raises more than $50,000 for victims of Shuswap wildfires

Photo: Lakeview Cruise-In

Car lovers and enthusiasts came together and raised more than $50,000 for victims of Shuswap wildfires.

The Lakeview Cruise-In in Salmon Arm Thursday evening saw 275 vehicles turn out.

"This community came together and did something absolutely incredible," organizer Preston Johnston of Lakeview Rod and Custom said in a Facebook post.

"In one night, we were able to raise over $50,000 to help those affected by the devestating fires all around the Shuswap. I don't have words powerful enough to express how I feel today. I never dreamed we would reach the number of donations we did, or the number of cars that came out to help drive those donations."

Many businesses and individuals pledged a per-car donation, even though they had no idea how many cars would come out.

"With donations at the event totalling $8,280, that puts our grand total at $53,105."

The funds will be distributed by the Shuswap Community Foundation.

"Thank you to all of the people that brought out their cool rides to help support a great cause. We had a little bit of everything ... from hot rods to big trucks, motorcycles to sports cars, and everything in the middle. We had such a great turnout I was beginning to worry about where we would even put everybody," said Johnston.

Johnston said he would start the charitable ball rolling by donating $2 per vehicle to local fire relief.

The massive Bust Creek East wildfire continues to burn out of control and has destroyed 176 structures, with another 50 partial structure losses.

It has burned a total of 43,084 hectares.