New count pegs estimated number of buildings destroyed by Shuswap blaze at 270

The CSRD is warning that burned forest areas will remain dangerous for the foreseeable future as it prepares to begin viewings for properties destroyed or damaged by the Bush Creek East wildfire.

UPDATE: 4:08 p.m.

The number of structures believed to have been destroyed by the Bush Creek East wildfire has risen to 270.

Columbia Shuswap Regional District officials on Tuesday afternoon revealed an updated count of buildings destroyed by the 43,000-hectare blaze, which went on a 20-kilometre run through the North Shuswap on Aug. 18.

According to the CSRD, 176 structures have been deemed a total loss — up from the previous estimate of 131.

Another 85 structures were destroyed on Skwlax te Secwepemculecw land, in addition to nine in the Thompson-Nicola Regional District.

No deaths or serious injuries have been reported as a result of the blaze. Last week, CSRD officials said they ran cadaver dogs through the wreckage in the North Thompson to rule out any potential fatalities.

UPDATE: 3:46 p.m.

The Columbia-Shuswap Regional District is allowing some Shuswap residents back into their homes after weeks of being on evacuation order and alert.

Tracy Hughes, CSRD Emergency Operations Centre information officer, said an initial assessment of the affected areas has been complete and the CSRD is going ahead with a staged re-entry process.

“Those who lost structures to the wildfire are going to be the first to return to visit the area and take a look,” she said.

“They're going to have a chance to see their properties and take some time privately.”

Derek Sutherland, CSRD EOC director, spoke to some safety measures for those re-entering affected areas, saying the fire zone is still extremely dangerous.

“Nobody should enter burn structures, burn forest areas or areas marked and fenced off. We can't stress enough injury is likely if you enter these areas,” he said.

“Another important reminder is that water should be assumed to be non drinkable until testing has been completed.”

Sutherland said food left in fridges and freezers should be expected to be spoiled, and garbage bins have been placed in the Scotch Creek Market, the Ross Creek General Store in Anglemont, and along the Squilax-Anglemont Road in Lee Creek.

“If you're not from the North Shuswap, please stay away," he said. "We do not need additional people making re-entry for locals complicated."

Sutherland urged returning residents not to cancel emergency supports in case their residence is not liveable. He also stressed that some may want to wait to return after the initial congestion has cleared.

“Please do not show up earlier than your designated time to return,” he said.

“No matter what, it's going to take a long time to get everybody back and there'll be congestion on the road.”

On Wednesday, the CSRD Emergency Operations Centre plans to downgrade several evacuation orders to evacuation alerts, including:

Beginning at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Celista and Magna Bay areas will see their evacuation orders downgraded.

Beginning at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Scotch Creek and Lee Creek areas will see their evacuation orders downgraded.

Beginning at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Lower East Adams Lake and Tsútswecw park area will see their evacuation orders downgraded.

More information is available online.

