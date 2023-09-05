Favourable weather conditions should mean no more growth on Shuswap blaze, BCWS says

Photo: CSRD The CSRD is warning that burned forest areas will remain dangerous for the foreseeable future as it prepares to begin viewings for properties destroyed or damaged by the Bush Creek East wildfire.

The BC Wildfire Service says weather conditions will allow for consistent fire behaviour on the Bush Creek East wildfire, with little growth expected as crews continue to work the blaze that destroyed more than 200 homes.

Aydan Coray, BCWS fire information officer, said conditions are expected to become drier and warmer but no large change in fire behaviour is expected on the 43,000-hectare wildfire.

The fire has destroyed an estimated 235 homes, most of them on Aug. 18 when winds pushed the blaze on a 20-kilometre run through the North Shuswap toward Turtle Valley and Notch Hill.

“We're entering a period where it's pretty consistent, and then looking into another increase in temperature and dry conditions,” she said.

“The weekend, with the increase in temperature and dry conditions, just looking forward to any potential increase in our more active areas of the fire.”

BCWS said areas with high concentrations of fuels may persist in holding fire, with some Rank 1 fire behaviour — described as a smouldering ground fire — remaining.

Coray said no growth is expected on the fire over the next several days.

According to BCWS, there will be a risk of showers overnight over the fire and isolated afternoon showers and risk of a thunderstorm in the forecast for tomorrow.

Crews are continuing to work the blaze, with mop up efforts continuing north and west of Bruhn Creek and on Adam’s Hill along guards tying into Banshee Road.

“Closer to Scotch Creek and Lee Creek area, crews are working in and around the fire perimeter closest to properties,” Coray said.

“And then there's heli support where needed to action hotspots towards the east side near Onyx Creek.”

BCWS said crews are mopping up from Notch Hill Road to South Shore Place and establishing hoselay to the west.

Crews are also monitoring Turtle Valley above the highway and on the east ridge line.

According to BCWS, 182 wildland firefighters, 54 support staff, 54 pieces of heavy equipment, and 26 structure protection personnel are responding to the wildfire.

There are currently 11 helicopters assigned to the Adams Complex, which includes the Rossmoore Lake wildfire south of Kamloops