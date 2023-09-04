Viewings begin Tuesday for damaged or destroyed properties within CSRD

Photo: CSRD The CSRD is warning that burned forest areas will remain dangerous for the foreseeable future as it prepares to begin viewings for properties destroyed or damaged by the Bush Creek East wildfire.

The number of structures in the Columbia Shuswap Regional District that have been destroyed or damaged by the Bush Creek East wildfire now sits at 226.

In a video update on Monday afternoon, the Columbia Shuswap Regional District says there are now 176 structures that are total losses and 50 partial structure losses. As of Friday, there were 131 total losses and 37 partial.

On Wednesday, the CSRD Emergency Operations Centre plans to downgrade several evacuation orders to evacuation alerts. Those include:

Beginning at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Celista and Magna Bay areas will see their evacuation orders will be downgraded.

Beginning at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Scotch Creek and Lee Creek areas will see their evacuation orders downgraded.

Beginning at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Lower East Adams Lake and Tsútswecw park area will see their evacuation orders downgraded.

Before the orders end, people who have lost homes or other buildings or who have had partial structure losses will be offered viewings.

“If you’ve experienced structure loss and added your contact information to our EOC records in the recents weeks, we have sent you an email that you must immediately respond to,” said John MacLean, CAO and director of the CSRD Emergency Operations Centre.

“This email has information on private, advance access to your property before we downgrade the evacuation orders. This access will be granted to you at specific times.”

The first group to get in will be in the Celista area, from 3-5 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023. Scotch Creek and Lee Creek viewings will be on Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The access is only for those who have lost structures and those property owners need to respond to the email as soon as possible.

The CSRD is also asking people who will have their evacuation orders downgrade to alerts to please not return early because it causes congestion.

“We are phasing re-entry for this reason,” said Tim Conrad, CSRD public information officer. “We still have crews working actively in the area and increased traffic from re-entry is expected to be significant. If you are not from the area, please stay away from the area.”

Conrad also warned people that the fire zone will not look like what they left behind and there are still significant dangers. “Nobody should enter burned structures or the burned forest area. These two areas are highly dangerous and if you enter them you are most likely to be injured.”

He points out that burned structures will have chemicals off-gassing and toxic dust, which can include asbestos, sharp objects, wires and overhead hazards and unstable structures including walls or holes in surfaces.

Property owners should not enter damaged or destroyed buildings until they have been assessed by a professional, and they’re being asked to leave children behind for the initial viewing, if possible.

As for the burned forest area, the hazards include danger trees and ash pits, in some cases several feet deep. “Both children and adults should stay out of burned forest areas for the foreseeable future,” Conrad added, noting that the drought appears to have made ash pits much more significant in the Bush Creek East fire zone.

Drinking water should be assumed to be non-potable until it has been tested. People returning to the areas mentioned above should check here for water advisories.

The BC Wildfire Service says cooler temperatures are forecast to continue into Tuesday over the Bush Creek East wildfire. Isolated showers are possible and the daytimes temperatures should reach the high teens to near 20 C, with light winds from the west.

On Wednesday, more isolated showers are possible and temperatures are set to cool a couple of degrees. Winds are forecast to continue light from northwest to southwest.

The wildfire remains out of control and is now estimated at 43,084 hectares.