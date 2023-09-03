BC Hydro says power expected to be restored to more than 1,500 residents in North Shuswap

Photo: Viktoria Haack/CSRD Members of the local fire department working in Scotch Creek on the Bush Creek East wildfire.

BC Hydro said power is expected to be restored to more than 1,500 residents impacted by the Bush Creek East wildfire in the North Shuswap Sunday afternoon.

Mary Anne Coules, BC Hydro spokesperson, said all poles have been replaced, but some wire-repair work still needs to be done in the are.

“We're expecting to restore about 1,585 customers, and that's from the Talana Bay to St. Ives area there,” said Coules.

“I don't have a specific time, but sometime this afternoon.”

BC Hydro said the over 43,000-hectare Bush Creek East blaze caused damaged to about 27 kilometres of power lines, 430 poles and 66 pieces of other equipment needed to be replaced.

“We brought about 150 workers on the ground, there's heavy equipment, and there's extensive repairs that needs to be completed across the area,” said Coules

“Our crews are making really good progress, but they're dealing with some really challenging terrain that's making the restoration more complicated in some areas.”

Pole replacement may require drilling and hammering into rock, which will slow work down in some areas.

BC Hydro said it's expecting to see power restored to many impacted customers over the coming week, and power will be restored in segments as rebuild work is completed.

The Bush Creek East wildfire is burning west and east of Adams Lake, north of Shuswap and Little Shuswap Lakes and south of Highway 1 between Chase and Sorrento.

There are 176 wildland firefighters and 70 support staff assigned to the fire on Saturday, along with 12 helicopters, 54 pieces of heavy equipment and 46 structure protection personnel.