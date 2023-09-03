BC Hydro says a third of damaged power poles replaced in Shuswap

Photo: Viktoria Haack/CSRD Members of the local fire department working in Scotch Creek on the Bush Creek East wildfire.

UPDATE: 3:15 p.m.

BC Hydro says they’ve replaced a third of the power poles damaged by the Bush Creek East wildfire, and have restored power to over 1,200 customers to date.

Mary Anne Coules, BC Hydro spokesperson, said during an online information session hosted by the Columbia-Shuswap Regional District power is expected to be restored for most customers in the coming week.

“We've replaced about a third of the power poles that were damaged and have restored power to 1246 customers, and we're expecting to see another 1585 Customers restored this afternoon,” said Coules.

There are 32 customers remaining without power between Sorento and the Squilax Bridge, and Coules said BC Hydro is hoping to have the work completed “shortly.”

Around 40 per cent of the power poles in the Silvery Beach area have now been replaced and 48 customers remain without power.

Coules said 21 customers without power remain from Squilax Bridge road to Adams River and 60 per cent of the damaged poles have been replaced.

On Holding Road, 234 customers remain without power and BC Hydro crews are currently working on digging power holes now that cleanup has been completed.

In Scotch Creek West, Coules said 485 customers remain without power and the poles in the area have now been set but extensive remediation work, stringing and damage tree removal is still required.

The majority of customers in Scotch Creek East have had their power restored, with only six customers remaining.

In Meadow Creek, 319 customers remain without electricity and Coules said approximately 38 per cent of the damaged poles have been replaced.

Marg Drysdale, BCWS fire information officer, said weather the past several days has helped crews work the fire.

“Crews have been able to get on to the fires and get really good solid work done over the last few days, and a lot of the work that they're currently doing is mop up,” said Drysdale.

“We are starting to see a reduction in the amount of equipment on the fire and we will see a reduction in the number of structural protection units that we have on the fire.”

Drysdale said crews will be conducting “solid groundwork” over the coming days, mopping up and patrolling the blaze.

Some increased winds have reached the region but are not affecting fire behaviour, which is currently burning at a rank 1 — describing a smouldering ground fire.

Drysdale said crews will continue to use infrared scanning to identify hotspots and ensure there’s no heat along the edges of the fire.

Tracy Hughes, CSRD EOC information officer, said 3,663 residents remain on evacuation order and 2,322 remain on evacuation alert due to the Bush Creek East wildfire.

ORIGINAL: 10:55 a.m.

BC Hydro said power is expected to be restored to more than 1,500 residents impacted by the Bush Creek East wildfire in the North Shuswap Sunday afternoon.

Mary Anne Coules, BC Hydro spokesperson, said all poles have been replaced, but some wire-repair work still needs to be done in the are.

“We're expecting to restore about 1,585 customers, and that's from the Talana Bay to St. Ives area there,” said Coules.

“I don't have a specific time, but sometime this afternoon.”

BC Hydro said the over 43,000-hectare Bush Creek East blaze caused damaged to about 27 kilometres of power lines, 430 poles and 66 pieces of other equipment needed to be replaced.

“We brought about 150 workers on the ground, there's heavy equipment, and there's extensive repairs that needs to be completed across the area,” said Coules

“Our crews are making really good progress, but they're dealing with some really challenging terrain that's making the restoration more complicated in some areas.”

Pole replacement may require drilling and hammering into rock, which will slow work down in some areas.

BC Hydro said it's expecting to see power restored to many impacted customers over the coming week, and power will be restored in segments as rebuild work is completed.

The Bush Creek East wildfire is burning west and east of Adams Lake, north of Shuswap and Little Shuswap Lakes and south of Highway 1 between Chase and Sorrento.

There are 176 wildland firefighters and 70 support staff assigned to the fire on Saturday, along with 12 helicopters, 54 pieces of heavy equipment and 46 structure protection personnel.