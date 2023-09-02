Some evacuation orders from the Bush Creek East wildfire downgraded to alerts

Photo: BCWS

Some Shuswap residents evacuated by the Bush Creek East wildfire are being allowed to go home.

Evacuation orders have been changed to evacuation alerts for Shuswap Electoral Area P (Rivers and the Peaks).

Columbia Shuswap Regional District officials said the wildfire still poses a threat to life and property for 38 residences in the area.

Approximately 15 properties were currently on alert, and 23 properties have been downgraded from an order, to create the expanded alert boundary.

To view a map of the impacted area, click here.

Residents returning to properties on Loakin-Bear Creek Road are asked to access the area from the West/Chase area as Holding Road is still under order and is closed.

Residents returning to the 11 properties on the Little Shuswap, have to access the area by boat.

For more information, click here.

The Bush Creek East wildfire is burning West and East of Adams Lake, North of Shuswap and Little Shuswap Lakes and South of Highway 1 between Chase and Sorrento.

It was last mapped at 43,067 ha in size and is still classified as out of control.

There are 172 wild land firefighters and 76 support staff assigned to the fire along with 14 helicopters, 90 pieces of heavy equipment and 70 structure protection personnel.