Some evacuation orders, alerts from the Bush Creek East wildfire downgraded to alerts

Photo: BCWS

UPDATE 3:40 p.m.

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District has rescinded evacuation alerts for parts of Electoral Area C and G on Saturday afternoon.

The alerts were placed on Aug. 19 and 25 due to the Bush Creek East wildfire.

Unincorporated areas known as Little River, Cruickshank Point, Sorrento, Notch Hill, West Blind Bay, Skimikin and Tappen have now been downgraded to all clear.

Residents are asked to consult the comprehensive evacuation map online to determine if their property falls under this all-clear.

Photo: Contributed

UPDATE 1:38 p.m.

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District has downgraded more evacuation orders which had been issued due to the Bush Creek East wildfire.

The CSRD has given notice that 14 properties in Sorrento have had orders downgraded to an evacuation alert.

The Bush Creek fire continues to pose a potential risk to these properties in Sorrento and the evacuation alert remains in effect until further notice, however, residents of these properties may go home at this time.

Property owners must be prepared to evacuate again on short notice if required, and residents are advised they may encounter a number of hazards on their properties related to the wildfire event.

Photo: Contributed

ORIGINAL 11:50 a.m.

Some Shuswap residents evacuated by the Bush Creek East wildfire are being allowed to go home.

Evacuation orders have been changed to evacuation alerts for some properties in the Thompson-Nicola Regional District's Electoral Area P (Rivers and the Peaks).

TNRD officials said the wildfire still poses a threat to life and property for 38 residences in the area.

Approximately 15 properties were already alert, and 23 properties have been downgraded from an order to create an expanded alert boundary.

To view a map of the impacted area, click here.

Residents returning to properties on Loakin-Bear Creek Road are asked to access the area from the West/Chase area as Holding Road is still under order and is closed.

Residents returning to the 11 properties on the Little Shuswap must access the area by boat.

For more information, click here.

The Bush Creek East wildfire is burning West and East of Adams Lake, North of Shuswap and Little Shuswap Lakes and South of Highway 1 between Chase and Sorrento.

It was last mapped at 43,067 ha in size and is still classified as out of control.

There are 172 wild land firefighters and 76 support staff assigned to the fire on Saturday along with 14 helicopters, 90 pieces of heavy equipment and 70 structure protection personnel.