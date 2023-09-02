Some evacuation orders, alerts eased as Bush Creek fire sees decreased activity Saturday

Photo: BCWS

UPDATE: 4:30 p.m.

The BC Wildfire Service says crews have seen decreased fire activity at the Bush Creek East wildfire on Saturday.

Marg Drysdale, BCWS fire information officer, said there have been “good recoveries” overnight across the wildfire, which have helped reduce fire behaviour.

“When you go out in the morning and you get all that dew on the ground, that actually knocks back fire behaviour quite substantially just because there's more humidity in the air,” Drysdale said.

“We've been very lucky that we've had very good recoveries overnight.”

The 43,000-hectare wildfire has impacted areas west and east of Adams Lake, north of Shuswap Lake and Little Shuswap Lake, and south of Highway 1, between Chase and Sorrento.

On Saturday, the Thompson-Nicola Regional District and Columbia Shuswap Regional District revised some evacuation orders and alerts put in place due to the wildfire.

The TNRD has downgraded evacuation orders for 38 properties on Loakin-Bear Creek Road, near Little Shuswap Lake. These properties remain on evacuation alert.

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District downgraded evacuation orders for more than a dozen properties in Sorrento. These properties also remain on evacuation alert.

A number of areas in Tappen, Skimikin, Notch Hill and West Blind Bay which were under evacuation alert have been given the all-clear on Saturday by the CSRD.

Residents can find more details on changes to evacuation orders and alerts on the CSRD and TNRD websites.

On Saturday, BCWS said residents may still see fuels burning within the inside of the perimeter of the fire. BCWS warned there are several major safety hazards present in areas impacted by the wildfire.

Near Adams Lake, crews continue to mop up in Onyx Creek and Meadow Creek.

In the Little Shuswap area, mop up continues along guards tying into Banshee Road and adjacent to Banshee Lake. Crews are establishing water delivery west of Bruhn Creek to prevent fire spread.

According to BCWS, all crews working in Scotch Creek and Lee Creek have moved to the southwest along Bush Creek, working tight to the fire perimeter and building guard.

Crews are also working above Magna Bay, with segments of machine guard being completed in the area.

To the south, hose lays are being placed in the Turtle Valley area, and crews continue to monitor guards.

BCWS said there are 172 wildland firefighters and 70 structure protection personnel responding to the fire, along with 90 pieces of heavy equipment. More than a dozen helicopters have been assigned to the Adams Complex, which includes the Rossmoore Lake wildfire burning south of Kamloops.

UPDATE 3:40 p.m.

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District has rescinded evacuation alerts for parts of Electoral Area C and G on Saturday afternoon.

The alerts were placed on Aug. 19 and 25 due to the Bush Creek East wildfire.

Unincorporated areas known as Little River, Cruickshank Point, Sorrento, Notch Hill, West Blind Bay, Skimikin and Tappen have now been downgraded to all clear.

Residents are asked to consult the comprehensive evacuation map online to determine if their property falls under this all-clear.

Photo: Contributed

UPDATE 1:38 p.m.

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District has downgraded more evacuation orders which had been issued due to the Bush Creek East wildfire.

The CSRD has given notice that 14 properties in Sorrento have had orders downgraded to an evacuation alert.

The Bush Creek fire continues to pose a potential risk to these properties in Sorrento and the evacuation alert remains in effect until further notice, however, residents of these properties may go home at this time.

Property owners must be prepared to evacuate again on short notice if required, and residents are advised they may encounter a number of hazards on their properties related to the wildfire event.

Photo: Contributed

ORIGINAL 11:50 a.m.

Some Shuswap residents evacuated by the Bush Creek East wildfire are being allowed to go home.

Evacuation orders have been changed to evacuation alerts for some properties in the Thompson-Nicola Regional District's Electoral Area P (Rivers and the Peaks).

TNRD officials said the wildfire still poses a threat to life and property for 38 residences in the area.

Approximately 15 properties were already alert, and 23 properties have been downgraded from an order to create an expanded alert boundary.

To view a map of the impacted area, click here.

Residents returning to properties on Loakin-Bear Creek Road are asked to access the area from the West/Chase area as Holding Road is still under order and is closed.

Residents returning to the 11 properties on the Little Shuswap must access the area by boat.

For more information, click here.

The Bush Creek East wildfire is burning West and East of Adams Lake, North of Shuswap and Little Shuswap Lakes and South of Highway 1 between Chase and Sorrento.

It was last mapped at 43,067 ha in size and is still classified as out of control.

There are 172 wild land firefighters and 76 support staff assigned to the fire on Saturday along with 14 helicopters, 90 pieces of heavy equipment and 70 structure protection personnel.