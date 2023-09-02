School will start on different day for some North Okanagan-Shuswap School District 83 students

Photo: Facebook

Back to school will look a little different for some Shuswap area students because of wildfires in the region.

North Okanagan-Shuswap School District 83 Supt. Donna Kriger said for the majority of students, the first day of school will be on Wednesday, Sept. 6.

It will be a half-day session with students being dismissed three hours earlier than usual. However, with many families evacuated from the North Shuswap and an evacuation order still in effect for the area, district leaders have needed to establish alternate plans to accommodate students who attend the North Shuswap Elementary School.

“Information has been shared with all families of North Shuswap Elementary students indicating that the district will relocate both staff and students from that school to Carlin Elementary/Middle School beginning Monday, Sept. 11. The district will be implementing alternate transportation routes to Carlin for families who have been displaced because of the fires. High school students from the North Shuswap area who attend Jackson and Salmon Arm Secondary have been given the choice of attending classes in-person or through a hybrid model,” said Kriger.

These alternate arrangements will continue until the district is able to confirm there is no structural damage to the school, power is restored to the area and the evacuation order is lifted.

As the situations in communities change, so will the district planning.