North Shuswap rebuild could take five years, CSRD tells residents

Photo: Tyler Lowey Damage to a structure near the Scotch Creek wooden bridge caused by the Bush Creek East wildfire.

Columbia Shuswap Regional District officials expect the rebuild in the North Shuswap following the “devastating” Bush Creek East fire to take as long as five years.

The 43,000-hectare wildfire went on a wind-fuelled 20-kilometre run through the North Shuswap on Aug. 18, destroying an estimated 235 structures.

Speaking to residents Friday at a virtual town hall, Derek Sutherland, the CSRD’s emergency operations centre director, said it’s not going to be a quick process.

“We’re planning on this being a three- to five-year process,” he said. “We’re not going away any time soon and we’re not going to finish this work until the last person is helped.”

BC Wildfire Service fire information officer Mike McCulley, who has toured the area, called the damage “devastating.”

“It’s going to take some time here for recovery,” he said.

Sutherland said he’s working on setting up bus tours for residents impacted by the fire, especially those who lost their homes.

"We recognize there’s a need for people who have been deeply affected by this tragedy to see their homes,” he added.

"It’s part of the healing process, it’s part of the closure. And that needs to be done before we lift the orders in the area. Our team is working very very hard to make that happen, but logistically it’s very, very challenging.”

Sutherland said three buses have been reserved for the tours but no date has been set.

“What I would like to do is to have people be able to get off the bus if it’s safe to do so,” he said.

"My sincere hope is that we’re able to give people the opportunity to get out and do what they need to do and grieve in their way.”

Sutherland was asked repeatedly when the evacuation orders might be lifted. He refused to provide an estimate but said he hopes some evacuees will be home within the next two weeks.