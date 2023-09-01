Firefighters strengthen guard lines set up to help contain Bush Creek wildfire

Photo: Viktoria Haack/CSRD Members of the local fire department working in Scotch Creek at the Bush Creek East wildfire.

Fire crews are strengthening guard lines where the Bush Creek East wildfire is burning above Sorrento, taking advantage of cooler temperatures before the weather starts to warm up again.

The 43,000-hectare Bush Creek East fire has impacted areas west and east of Adams Lake, north of Shuswap Lake and Little Shuswap Lake and south of Highway 1 between Chase and Sorrento.

Morgan Blois, fire information officer for the BC Wildfire Service, said the fire is most active near Sorrento, which has been a high priority area for crews especially as the fire flared up earlier this week.

“We had some really awesome work done by our night crew and the local fire department. They caught that excursion right away and it didn't impact the structures or anything like that. Since then, it's still smoking and there's heat coming off of it, but it is relatively calm,” Blois said.

“It's not spreading, it's not challenging our containment lines anymore. So we're just continuing to work in that area and strengthen our guard lines.”

Cooler weather has allowed crews to work closer to the fire lines. Blois noted the weather forecasts are constantly changing, but BCWS is preparing for an upswing in temperatures on the long weekend.

According to the BC Wildfire Service, crews conducted infrared scans west and east of Adams Lake to identify hot spots and determine priority areas.

In the Little Shuswap area, crews are patrolling guard constructed by heavy machinery along Cougar Road, and on the east side of Hiuhill Creek.

Mop up continues east of Banshee Lake.

In Scotch Creek and Lee Creek, machinery and hand guard was completed earlier this week and crews are working to mop up along the fire’s edge.

Structure protection crews are working in Celista. Infrared scans have been taken to determine priority areas in the Celista and Magna Bay areas.

BCWS said water delivery systems have been put in place on the north side of Turtle Valley, and crews are monitoring the hand guards.

There are more than 250 wildland firefighters and 81 support staff responding to the Bush Creek wildfire, along with 78 structure protection personnel. There are 75 pieces of heavy equipment assigned to the fire.