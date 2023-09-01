CSRD officials relieved after cadaver dogs find no remains in North Shuswap destruction

Photo: Viktoria Haack/CSRD Members of the local fire department working in Scotch Creek at the Bush Creek East wildfire.

UPDATE: 4:24 p.m.

Regional district officials ran cadaver dogs through the destruction left behind after the Bush Creek East wildfire tore through the North Shuswap — and they “breathed a collective sigh of relief” when they didn’t find anything.

More than 200 homes were destroyed but no one was killed when the blaze, which is now 43,000 hectares in size, went on its 20-kilometre run through the area on Aug. 18.

“We have had dogs working the area searching for anybody who’s lost their life — they’re called cadaver dogs,” Derek Sutherland, Columbia Shuswap Regional District emergency operations centre director, said Friday in a virtual town hall meeting.

“They’ve been utilized to see if anybody was in homes that we didn’t know about that may not have gotten the message [to evacuate].”

Sutherland said the dogs did not find any human remains.

“I can tell you that it was a collective sigh of relief when we heard that the dogs had no indicators," he said.

"We’re so incredibly happy about that. We’ve lost structures but we haven’t lost lives."

UPDATE: 3:43 p.m.

Crews are starting work to clear trees and downed BC Hydro infrastructure from Holding Road, a necessary step to take before Adams Lake residents currently on evacuation order can return home.

The Thompson-Nicola Regional District put evacuation orders in place for a number of Adams Lake properties within its jurisdiction due to the Bush Creek East wildfire. The 43,000-hectare blaze has also impacted areas north of Shuswap Lake, Little Shuswap Lake, and south of Highway 1 between Chase and Sorrento.

The TNRD said about 103 properties in its jurisdiction are still on evacuation orders due to wildfires burning throughout the region, including Bush Creek.

Kevin Skrepnek, TNRD Emergency Operations Centre director, said he’s optimistic orders for properties in the Little Shuswap area and on Loakin-Bear Creek Road could be moved to alerts later this weekend.

"We'll have official word on that likely later today, if not early tomorrow,” Skrepnek said.

He said in terms of the section on Adams Lake itself, from south of the mill to the Holding Road bridge, easing orders will depend on progress made by BC Hydro and the ministry of transportation to clear the road and make the area safe.

“We're talking about days, certainly not weeks, in terms of that order being lifted,” Skrepnek said.

The Holding Bridge has been opened to single lane alternating emergency response traffic. Skrepnek said now that the bridge is operational, there’s work to be done on the road north of the bridge.

He said he was at Holding Bridge on Thursday night and witnessed how hazardous the area still is.

“While I was there, a danger tree came down probably 20 to 30 meters away from me, and actually started a new fire just downstream of the bridge. BC Wildfire was on it immediately. But I think it just illustrates there's still quite a bit of hazards there,” he said.

“Cognizant that folks want to get back, we are enthusiastic to get you back as well. We just want to make sure it’s safe.”

Ryan Angman, BC Hydro senior field operations manager, said as of Friday afternoon, crews are starting to place poles on the south end of Holding Road, and will work their way north.

He said it will take close to two weeks of work to restore power for Adams Lake properties, but crews hope to complete work sooner than that.

Skrepnek noted evacuation orders can still be eased even if properties aren’t hooked up to power — but the area needs to be safe.

Mike McCulley, BC Wildfire Service information officer, said the cooler temperatures, rainfall and longer nights are “all good news stories for us,” but there is still a lot of fire on the land.

He said residents can expect to see smoke coming from within the interior of the fire perimeter as the weather warms and fuels burn.

“Generally speaking, we're feeling pretty comfortable with things today. But having said that, far from out of the woods at this time. Lots of fire season yet to go, and we will continue to staff this fire up as a very high priority,” he said.

UPDATE: 1:48 p.m.

Some North Shuswap evacuees could return home within the next two weeks, according to the head of the Columbia Shuswap Regional District’s emergency operations centre.

According to the CSRD, about 6,800 residents remain on evacuation order due to the 43,000-hectare Bush Creek East fire, which went on a wind-fuelled 20-kilometre run through the North Shuswap toward Sorrento and Notch Hill on Aug. 18. Another 5,200 residents are on evacuation alert.

An estimated 225 structures have been destroyed by the blaze in the CSRD, the Thompson-Nicola Regional District and on Skwlax te Secwepemculecw land.

During a virtual town hall on Friday afternoon, a number of residents asked for a timeline — even a ballpark — on when evacuation orders might begin to lift.

“We don’t have anything specific, unfortunately,” Derek Sutherland, CSRD’s EOC director, said in reply to an evacuee.

"I don’t think we’re as long as two weeks away in a lot of our order areas — I’m hoping we will have people back before that. But that’s just a hope.”

Sutherland said CSRD officials are waiting for the BC Wildfire Service to determine the fire risk has passed.

"Then we assess the remaining risks, and as soon as it’s safe to do so usually we downgrade from an order to an alert,” he said.

BCWS fire information officer Mike McCulley said the fire has calmed significantly due to cool weather and recent rainfall, but there’s still a long way to go.

“There’s lots of work to go there yet,” he said. "We’re not out of the woods.”

Adrian Siebert, lands officer with the Skwlax band, asked for patience.

“I would like everyone to be especially patient,” she said. "We are all eager to get back to our properties and get back to our land, but at this time we are really asking for patience.”

In the meantime, a bus trip is in the works to get North Shuswap residents, especially those who lost homes, in to see the devastation. Sutherland said that will happen before the order is lifted.

"We recognize there’s a need for people who have been deeply affected by this tragedy to see their homes,” he said.

"It’s part of the healing process, it’s part of the closure. And that needs to be done before we lift the orders in the area. Our team is working very very hard to make that happen, but logistically it’s very, very challenging.”

Sutherland said three buses have been reserved for the tours but no date has been set.

“What I would like to do is to have people be able to get off the bus if it’s safe to do so,” he said.

"My sincere hope is that we’re able to give people the opportunity to get out and do what they need to do and grieve in their way.”

ORIGINAL STORY: 10:09 a.m.

Fire crews are strengthening guard lines where the Bush Creek East wildfire is burning above Sorrento, taking advantage of cooler temperatures before the weather starts to warm up again.

The 43,000-hectare Bush Creek East fire has impacted areas west and east of Adams Lake, north of Shuswap Lake and Little Shuswap Lake and south of Highway 1 between Chase and Sorrento.

Morgan Blois, fire information officer for the BC Wildfire Service, said the fire is most active near Sorrento, which has been a high priority area for crews especially as the fire flared up earlier this week.

“We had some really awesome work done by our night crew and the local fire department. They caught that excursion right away and it didn't impact the structures or anything like that. Since then, it's still smoking and there's heat coming off of it, but it is relatively calm,” Blois said.

“It's not spreading, it's not challenging our containment lines anymore. So we're just continuing to work in that area and strengthen our guard lines.”

Cooler weather has allowed crews to work closer to the fire lines. Blois noted the weather forecasts are constantly changing, but BCWS is preparing for an upswing in temperatures on the long weekend.

According to the BC Wildfire Service, crews conducted infrared scans west and east of Adams Lake to identify hot spots and determine priority areas.

In the Little Shuswap area, crews are patrolling guard constructed by heavy machinery along Cougar Road, and on the east side of Hiuhill Creek.

Mop up continues east of Banshee Lake.

In Scotch Creek and Lee Creek, machinery and hand guard was completed earlier this week and crews are working to mop up along the fire’s edge.

Structure protection crews are working in Celista. Infrared scans have been taken to determine priority areas in the Celista and Magna Bay areas.

BCWS said water delivery systems have been put in place on the north side of Turtle Valley, and crews are monitoring the hand guards.

There are more than 250 wildland firefighters and 81 support staff responding to the Bush Creek wildfire, along with 78 structure protection personnel. There are 75 pieces of heavy equipment assigned to the fire.