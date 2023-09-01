Bear cub recovering after suffering burns in Shuswap wildfire

Photo: BCCOS

An orphaned bear cub is on the mend after being injured in the Bush Creek wildfire near Chase last week.

The black bear cub suffered burns to its paws, but is now recovering, "thanks to the joint efforts of the Conservation Officer Service and the Skwl?x te Secwepemcúl?ecw (Little Shuswap Lake Band)."

The cub was spotted in the First Nation community, in an area heavily impacted by the wildfire.

Conservation Officers worked with band members to monitor its movements and any bear activity in the area.

"Unfortunately, a sibling of the cub was put down due to its severe injuries from the fire," the conservation service said in a post on its Facebook page.

"There was no sighting of a sow, which is also believed to have perished in the fire."

Last weekend, the cub was safely captured and taken to the Northern Lights Wildlife Society rehabilitation facility in Smithers.

The cub is expected to make a full recovery.

The COS said both it and the Secwepemc community have been dealing with wildlife injured by wildfires in recent days.