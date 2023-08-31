BCWS replacing structure protection resources on north shore of Bush Creek blaze

Photo: Viktoria Haack/CSRD A firefighter works in Scotch Creek.

UPDATE: 2:09 p.m.

The Columbia-Shuswap Regional District says crews are beginning to replace structure protection resources with smaller tanks on the north side of the Bush Creek East wildfire.

During an online information session, BCWS fire information officer Mike McCulley said larger structure protection tanks were being demobilized as firefighting equipment is reprioritized.

“We would just replace those with smaller bladders,” said McCulley.

“We're not impacting a lot of our ability to do structure protection if it's needed, but residents may see some of the larger tanks being pulled out of these areas.”

McCulley said BCWS isn't pulling out of the area, but equipment sometimes needs to be reprioritized to other areas and other fires.

“We're not taking our gear and leaving here in a big way anytime soon,” said McCulley.

“Just moving some of those tanks to reprioritize a different level of water storage based on need.”

McCulley said the tanks being reprioritized are located generally along the North Shore, including Lee Creek.

More active fire activity was visible near Magna Night last night, but McCulley said it wasn’t a concern to the Wildfire Service.

“It was not threatening any structures, not causing any big risk. In fact, often it's fuel that's burning off,” he said.

“We did have crews out there looking and watching as we always do, and we're going to maintain that swing shift or night shift presence on these priority areas.”

ORIGINAL: 10:44 a.m.

Firefighters battling the Bush Creek East wildfire in the Sorrento area are getting a helping hand from Mother Nature as rainfall and cooler weather decrease fire behaviour, but thousands of people remain on evacuation order.

The 43,000-hectare wildfire has impacted areas west and east of Adams Lake, north of Shuswap Lake and Little Shuswap Lake, and south of Highway 1, between Chase and Sorrento and into Turtle Valley.

On Tuesday night, winds caused fire activity to pick up near Sorrento, with BC Wildfire Service crews and local firefighters working overnight to protect structures.

Morgan Blois, BCWS fire information officer, said the situation remained steady throughout the day on Wednesday thanks to that work.

“We didn't see increase growth or activity throughout the rest of the day,” she said.

Blois said there were cooler temperatures on Wednesday night, and rain fell over the fire on Thursday morning, bringing a good opportunity for crews to continue “good work” ongoing in the area.

“That’s helping rebound that suppression effort,” she said.

Blois said heavy machinery and a few unit crews are working in the south side of Turtle Valley and above Sorrento, building guard and tying the fire’s edge into guard lines and some forest service roads in the area.

On Wednesday evening, the Thompson-Nicola Regional District downgraded evacuation orders for about 57 properties in the Turtle Valley area. These properties are now on evacuation alert.

“Please note the Squilax Turtle-Valley Road into Chase remains closed, please use Skimikin Road as your access into Turtle Valley,” the TNRD said in a statement.

More information on the revised evacuation alert can be found on the TNRD website.

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District has evacuation orders in place for 22 properties in the Sorrento and Notch Hill area, while 820 are under evacuation alerts.

According to data from the CSRD, a total of 3,685 properties under its jurisdiction are under evacuation order due to the Bush Creek wildfire, including homes by Adams Lake and in Lee Creek, Scotch Creek, Celista and Magna Bay.

A further 3,226 CSRD properties are under evacuation alert.

The CSRD estimates 12,000 people in the regional district have been impacted by evacuation orders and alerts due to the Bush Creek fire. An estimated 6,800 people remain on evacuation order.

On Wednesday, BCWS reported 311 wildland firefighters, 73 support staff and 78 structure protection personnel were responding to Bush Creek, along with 73 pieces of heavy equipment.

There are 18 helicopters assigned to the Adams Complex, which includes the Rossmoore Lake wildfire.

Crews continue to mop up, patrol and reinforce machine guard in the Little Shuswap area, and are conducting infrared scanning west and east of Adams Lake to identify remaining hot spots.

Guards have been completed above Lee Creek, with crews working to mop up along the fire’s edge.

In Celista, structure protection crews and apparatus are working in the community while control lines and anchor points are being established in Meadow Creek and Onyx Creek.