Shuswap Community Foundation launches wildfire response grants

Photo: BCWS

The Shuswap Community Foundation is rolling out emergency response grants in response to the wildfire crisis.

The grants are aimed at "offering vital financial aid to local organizations and projects addressing both immediate and enduring effects of wildfires on our community," the foundation says.



The ERG program is intended to address challenges including:



Community Support – Backing initiatives for food, shelter and psychological and emotional support to affected families.



Infrastructure Repair and Restoration – Funding projects that repair and rebuild community infrastructure, such as public facilities and spaces that were damaged or destroyed by wildfire.



Community Engagement and Rebuilding – Supporting initiatives that engage the community in the rebuilding process, fostering a sense of unity and empowerment as the community recovers.



Community Resilience – Supporting projects that enhance the community's ability to withstand future disasters, such as disaster preparedness workshops, training for community leaders, and the development of community emergency response plans.



Non-profits, community groups, and registered charities are encouraged to apply for the grants which will range in size depending on the scope and impact of the project.

"Our commitment to the Shuswap region goes beyond granting funds; it's about standing together as a community and tackling the challenges that impact us all," says executive director Roger Parenteau.

Detailed application info and eligibility criteria are accessible on the foundation website, by email at [email protected] or 250-832-5428.

The application period opens Sept. 1.