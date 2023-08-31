Behind the fire lines, community groups stay connected, stay strong

Photo: CSRD

Residents from fire-ravaged areas all over the North Shuswap are turning to social media to offer help to complete strangers.

Community pages are popping up, and help is being offered as wildfires continue to threaten communities across the region.

Members offer everything from providing short-term accommodation to those who have been evacuated, to the bulk buying of replacement appliances for those whose homes have burned.

North Shuswap rentals and support 2023 Wildfire is one such group.

The page organizer writes: “Many seasonal community members have expressed interest in renting out their seasonal homes to allow those of you who have experience loss to remain in the community amongst family and friends while the rebuild begins.”

The page warns proof of address may be requested by homeowners to ensure rentals are going to legitimate community members.

For many, the focus is already on the future and rebuilding.

One member of the Celista community group is planning to organize bulk buying of freezers and fridges.

“The more we order, the deeper the discount,” says a community accountant who promises to help with invoicing needed for insurance claims.