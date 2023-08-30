Several properties in Turtle Valley downgraded from evacuation order to evacuation alert

Photo: CSRD Columbia Shuswap Regional District firefighters near Sorrento on Tuesday, August 29, 2023.

UPDATE 7:30 p.m.

An evacuation order has been downgraded to an evacuation alert for parts of the Turtle Valley area near the Bush Creek East wildfire.

Effective August 30, 2023 at 1700 hrs approximately 57 addressed properties in the area of Turtle Valley in Electoral Area “L” (Grasslands) are no longer on evacuation order.

The revised evacuation alert area now includes approximately 264 properties. The full area can be seen on the map here.

The Thompson-Nicola Regional District (TNRD) has prepared an information package that contains important information about returning home after an ordered evacuation. You can find details here.

UPDATE: 3:45 p.m.

BC Hydro is looking to restore power to critical infrastructure in the North Shuswap impacted by the Bush Creek East fire, and officials say they are starting to see success.

Susan Edgell, BC Hydro spokeswoman, said the Scotch Creek Medical Center has been reenergized.

“These are some small wins for the community and [BC] Hydro is pleased to be able to have these little wins happening right now,” Edgell said.

BC Hydro crews are working to replace about 430 poles between Skwlax Bridge and Holding Road, Lee Creek and Scotch Creek and Scotch Creek and Celista.

“We have 430 poles that need to be replaced. So as you can imagine, the work is being cut out for our crews right now,” Edgell said.

“The good news is as of right now, about 50 per cent of these holes have been dug and prepped. So that's about 250 or thereabouts.”

During an information sessions hosted by the Columbia-Shuswap Regional District, Mike McCulley with the BC Wildfire Service said some growth was observed downhill in the Sorrento area following weather conditions that brought faster winds.

“Fire moved downhill a bit last night, was fairly active this morning. But we did have crews there through the night in anticipation of that, we ramped up crew contingent up today,” he said.

Two heavy helicopters have been bucketing the fire near Sorrento for the past week in an effort to hold the fire and cool it.

McCulley said the fire came quite close to the guard, but feels confident crews will hold it there.

The CSRD placed 14 properties on evacuation order on Wednesday due to the encroaching blaze, but noted it was just a precautionary action and that no structures have been lost to the fire.

On the southwest flank, BCWS crews have joined up with a contingent of community firefighters near Magna Bay.

“Our crews are now connected with them, and in fact those firefighters are hopefully getting a little bit of rest today,” said McCulley.

“We've been glad to work with them. Certainly they provide us a lot of knowledge on what the winds do in these areas and how they move down some of these canyons and sort of what the land is like to work on.”

McCulley said fire activity has increased due to wind in the area, warmer and drier conditions, but the fire hasn’t seen any significant growth toward communities.

ORIGINAL: 10:49 a.m.

Increased wildfire activity near Sorrento Tuesday night forced BC Wildfire Service crews and a local fire department to work the blaze overnight to protect nearby structures.

Morgan Blois, fire information officer, said BCWS was expecting increased behaviour on the Bush Creek East wildfire due to high winds, which allowed a night crew to respond quickly.

“They were just using some water delivery systems to try and cool the fire, and then working with that local fire department to get more water onto the fire and hold it at the next line of our trigger points,” said Blois.

According to the Columbia Shuswap Regional District, water supply was temporarily interrupted due to a pump failure issue, forcing firefighters to adapt. The CSRD says the pump is now operational again.

No structures were lost due to the wildfire overnight.

A unit crew and heavy helicopters will be on site Wednesday to continue response efforts to the increased activity. BCWS said structure protection is in place adjacent to where the fire challenged the guard.

“Today they'll be working to keep putting water on the fire to cool that edge as well as reinforcing the machine guard,” said Blois.

“This morning, it's holding quite well from the work that was done last night.”

On Wednesday, the CSRD issued an evacuation order for 14 properties in Sorrento, although the regional district noted all impacted residents have already left. Detailed information about the evacuation order can be found on the CSRD website.

Blois said BCWS was expecting to see fire activity flare up in the early afternoon on Tuesday, but winds didn’t arrive in the area until later into the evening.

“We did expect to see increased fire activity, which is why we had a night crew that was able to respond quite quickly, as well as the local fire department was working overnight with them,” said Blois.

Operational objectives remain largely the same on Wednesday for all areas impacted by the Bush Creek East wildfire. BCWS said crews are working around North Shuswap communities to reinforce guards. Heavy equipment is constructing guard around Scotch Creek, Lee Creek and Little Shuswap.

Blois said crews are continuing to mop up and extinguish hot spots identified by an infrared scan of the fire.

Currently, there are 311 firefighters, 73 support staff, 73 pieces of heavy equipment, and 78 structure protection personnel assigned to the wildfire. There are 18 helicopters assigned to the Adams Complex, which includes the Rossmoore Lake wildfire.