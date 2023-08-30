Firefighters worked overnight after Bush Creek wildfire flared up by Sorrento

Photo: Viktoria Haack/CSRD A helicopter buckets at the Bush Creek East wildfire near Sorrento.

Increased wildfire activity near Sorrento Tuesday night forced BC Wildfire Service crews and a local fire department to work the blaze overnight to protect nearby structures.

Morgan Blois, fire information officer, said BCWS was expecting increased behaviour on the Bush Creek East wildfire due to high winds, which allowed a night crew to respond quickly.

“They were just using some water delivery systems to try and cool the fire, and then working with that local fire department to get more water onto the fire and hold it at the next line of our trigger points,” said Blois.

According to the Columbia Shuswap Regional District, water supply was temporarily interrupted due to a pump failure issue, forcing firefighters to adapt. The CSRD says the pump is now operational again.

No structures were lost due to the wildfire overnight.

A unit crew and heavy helicopters will be on site Wednesday to continue response efforts to the increased activity. BCWS said structure protection is in place adjacent to where the fire challenged the guard.

“Today they'll be working to keep putting water on the fire to cool that edge as well as reinforcing the machine guard,” said Blois.

“This morning, it's holding quite well from the work that was done last night.”

On Wednesday, the CSRD issued an evacuation order for 14 properties in Sorrento, although the regional district noted all impacted residents have already left. Detailed information about the evacuation order can be found on the CSRD website.

Blois said BCWS was expecting to see fire activity flare up in the early afternoon on Tuesday, but winds didn’t arrive in the area until later into the evening.

“We did expect to see increased fire activity, which is why we had a night crew that was able to respond quite quickly, as well as the local fire department was working overnight with them,” said Blois.

Operational objectives remain largely the same on Wednesday for all areas impacted by the Bush Creek East wildfire. BCWS said crews are working around North Shuswap communities to reinforce guards. Heavy equipment is constructing guard around Scotch Creek, Lee Creek and Little Shuswap.

Blois said crews are continuing to mop up and extinguish hot spots identified by an infrared scan of the fire.

Currently, there are 311 firefighters, 73 support staff, 73 pieces of heavy equipment, and 78 structure protection personnel assigned to the wildfire. There are 18 helicopters assigned to the Adams Complex, which includes the Rossmoore Lake wildfire.