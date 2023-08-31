Shuswap Lake marinas helped evacuees when wildfires forced residents out

Photo: The Canadian Press

Local marinas helped search and rescue teams evacuate residents along Shuswap Lake as the Bush Creek East wildfire approached multiple communities.

Gareth Seys, general manager of Shuswap Marina, said when evacuation orders were issued on Aug. 18, they helped search and rescue teams access the other side of the lake.

“It’s the very least we could possibly do," he said. "I mean, we're directly across the lake and watching the fire take out a community that's near and dear to us."

Gordon Bose, search manager for Shuswap Volunteer Search and Rescue, said the team was tasked with carrying out evacuation orders for areas on the North Shuswap. He said Kamloops Search and Rescue, Vernon Search and Rescue and the Marine Search and Rescue from Sicamous were also there to assist.

Bose said crews launched boats from Shuswap Marina before crossing to the other side of the lake, as roads were blocked off by the fire.

“[Seys] was able to look after our boats, and do mechanical work on our boats after we were finished,” Bose said.

Bose said they kept the SAR boats at the Shuswap marina overnight on Aug. 18 in case they needed to use them again the next day.

“[Seys] was very good about getting that set up for us.”

Bose said that SVSAR assisted in evacuating about 25 people that night.

Bose added this was not SVSAR's first time working with a small business to help their efforts. His team had recently worked with Arrow Transportation Systems on Adams Lake.

“Wherever we can find it safe and convenient to set up our command centres is where we'll go,” he said.

Shuswap Marina has also been assisting locals who are getting supplies to people who stayed behind after evacuation orders were issued in order to help fight the fire.

Peter Long, owner of Bayside Marina, said they also helped evacuees throughout the night on Aug. 18.

Long said they had four boats going back and forth between the shores to get people out of evacuation order areas, and also helped shuttle firefighters to the other side.

“We heard people needed to get out of there and the road was closed, so we did what we could do,” Long said.

“Basically whatever was needed, we were there for it.”

Long added Captain’s Village Marina on the north side of the lake was giving people pontoon boats to get across, so Bayside made room for those boats to dock.

He said he has also been helping locals who stayed behind to fight the fires by assisting in supply runs.

Long said since the fire spread to North Shuswap communities, he has done about 70 trips across the lake to help with gathering supplies and getting people out safely.

“I'm overwhelmed by the amount of people that jumped in to help because it was not only our boats," he said.

"The whole community just jumped in to help to get people. … It was amazing."