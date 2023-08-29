Winds expected to kick up Bush Creek East fire, increase smoke

Photo: Viktoria Haack/CSRD A helicopter buckets near Sorrento.

UPDATE: 11:17 a.m.

The Bush Creek East wildfire burning in the Shuswap area is expected to see more smoke today as a weather pattern brings increased winds to the region.

Morgan Blois, fire information officer with the BC Wildfire Service, said the 43,000-hectare fire has been relatively stable for the past couple of days.

“We are expecting some dusting winds that will increase fire activity as well as smoke to the immediate communities,” she said.

“There'll be better updates probably tomorrow as to kind of how this weather pattern plays out.”

According to BCWS, southeasterly winds will gust up to 40 km/h and will begin in the early afternoon and remain into the evening.

Winds are expected to diminish by Wednesday, as temperatures become more seasonal.

Blois said an aircraft will continue to work the blaze despite the expected increase in smoke.

“We are expecting actually for an inversion to kind of lift above the immediate fire area, which will make it hopefully easier for aircraft to get in,” she said.

“We're going to see a lot of fresh air come in as smoke gets pushed out of the fire and into the valleys and communities.”

There are 17 helicopters assigned to the Adams Complex, which includes the Rossmoore Lake Wildfire.

Blois said with the forecast, BCWS is focusing on public and crew safety today by keeping crews close together and shrinking their operational area.

“We're focusing on direct attack and building guards kind of closer to communities and in higher priority areas, just due to the forecasted weather incoming,” she said.

“Rather than focusing on hotspots out more in the bush, we're just trying to keep the public and our crews safe.”

A machine and hand guard was completed Monday above Lee Creek, with crews continuing to mop up along the fire’s edge on Tuesday.

Small scale hand ignitions will continue along Hilliam Road with an estimated completion on Wednesday, and a scan of the fire near Scotch Creek identified hot spots and will allow crews to complete mop up.

In Little Shuswap, crews are continuing to mop up guards east of Banshee Lake and adjacent to Banshee Road.

Personnel will continue to patrol and guard construction by heavy machinery along Cougar Road.

Heavy machinery is constructing a guard east of Turtle Valley, hand guard construction will be completed in areas too steep for machinery.

Structure Protection crews are working in Scotch Creek, Lee Creek, Turtle Valley and Sorrento.

A single lane of traffic is open on the Holding Bridge for response vehicles during the day.

According to BCWS, 231 willdland firefighters, 84 support staff, 79 pieces of heavy equipment and 63 structure personnel are assigned to the blaze.

Photo: The Canadian Press A warning sign about fire risk is seen as smoke from wildfires fills the air in Kelowna, B.C., on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

ORIGINAL STORY: 5:58 a.m.

Crews battling a destructive wildfire in British Columbia's Shuswap region are hoping for help from rain that could begin falling in the area tonight.

Mike McCulley, an information officer with the BC Wildfire Service, says it's unclear how much rain could aid their efforts as the last amounts varied widely across the 430-square-kilometre Bush Creek East blaze, from just one millimetre to 15.

Up to 20 mm is forecast to fall across the region Wednesday.

While fire behaviour has picked up with hot and dry conditions over the last few days, McCulley says there's been no major growth on the fire, which destroyed or significantly damaged nearly 170 properties just over a week ago.

The nights are getting longer, he adds, which should be "a huge help" in the battle.

John MacLean, director of the emergency operations centre for the Columbia Shuswap Regional District, says staff began reaching out Monday to residents whose properties have been affected by the wildfire.

It's among just over 380 active blazes throughout B.C., including 12 "wildfires of note," meaning they're highly visible or pose a threat to public safety.

— The Canadian Press