Salmon Arm  

Wildfire crews in Shuswap hope for rain as longer nights aid battle

Hoping for rain in fire fight

The Canadian Press - | Story: 443886

Crews battling a destructive wildfire in British Columbia's Shuswap region are hoping for help from rain that could begin falling in the area tonight.

Mike McCulley, an information officer with the BC Wildfire Service, says it's unclear how much rain could aid their efforts as the last amounts varied widely across the 430-square-kilometre Bush Creek East blaze, from just one millimetre to 15.

Up to 20 mm is forecast to fall across the region Wednesday.

While fire behaviour has picked up with hot and dry conditions over the last few days, McCulley says there's been no major growth on the fire, which destroyed or significantly damaged nearly 170 properties just over a week ago.

The nights are getting longer, he adds, which should be "a huge help" in the battle.

John MacLean, director of the emergency operations centre for the Columbia Shuswap Regional District, says staff began reaching out Monday to residents whose properties have been affected by the wildfire.

It's among just over 380 active blazes throughout B.C., including 12 "wildfires of note," meaning they're highly visible or pose a threat to public safety.

