Shuswap residents urged to remain ready to evacuate as winds pick up on Bush Creek fire

UPDATE: 3:05 p.m.

With wind gusts of up to 40 km/h forecast for much of the North Shuswap, residents already on evacuation alert are being reminded to be ready.

“This is just a little blip that we need to get through,” Tim Conrad, information officer with the Columbia Shuswap Regional District, said in a Tuesday afternoon update on the Bush Creek East wildfire.

“I don’t want you to be nervous out there, we want you to be prepared,” he said.

“We do have some active fire above Sorrento again,” said Mike McCauley with the BC Wildfire Service.

He knows residents are concerned with being able to see fire so close to town.

“This fire is hung up here in the steeper ground, and we have some guard line built up the side of the fire, and we have some more guard line parallel to Sorrento,” McCauley said.

Stationary fire suppression is positioned to protect "valued assets,'' he assures.

McCauley adds there are multiple structural task forces patrolling the area, with crews clustered in anticipation of whatever the wind may bring.

“We don't anticipate big things like we saw a week ago, but certainly when it’s windy we are going to see an increase in fire activity.”

McCauley says when it comes to wildfire suppression in evacuated areas, life and safety of first responders is their priority, and crews are ready to move and assist where the need arises.

The addition of fire crews from Africa, brings ground crew assigned to area to 300, with 80 pieces of heavy equipment in support.

Residents protecting their own homes were again urged to evacuate and communicate.

“Our preference is that they evacuate early and allow the fire crews to do that work,” McCauley said, noting ground crews can be tasked with turning on pumps and personal fire suppression while homeowners are evacuated if information is shared emergency operations..

The hope is that when the winds die down, the restorative work in the area can continue.

“BC Hydro is pulling out all the stops to get power back on track,” said the CSRD’s Derek Southerland, who warns the area suffered significant damage and full restoration will take time.

Waste bins are being placed in communities for spoiled food, but for now, no accommodation is being made for appliances.

UPDATE: 11:17 a.m.

The Bush Creek East wildfire burning in the Shuswap area is expected to see more smoke today as a weather pattern brings increased winds to the region.

Morgan Blois, fire information officer with the BC Wildfire Service, said the 43,000-hectare fire has been relatively stable for the past couple of days.

“We are expecting some gusting winds that will increase fire activity as well as smoke to the immediate communities,” she said.

“There'll be better updates probably tomorrow as to kind of how this weather pattern plays out.”

According to BCWS, southeasterly winds will gust up to 40 km/h and will begin in the early afternoon and remain into the evening.

Winds are expected to diminish by Wednesday, as temperatures become more seasonal.

Blois said an aircraft will continue to work the blaze despite the expected increase in smoke.

“We are expecting actually for an inversion to kind of lift above the immediate fire area, which will make it hopefully easier for aircraft to get in,” she said.

“We're going to see a lot of fresh air come in as smoke gets pushed out of the fire and into the valleys and communities.”

There are 17 helicopters assigned to the Adams Complex, which includes the Rossmoore Lake Wildfire.

Blois said with the forecast, BCWS is focusing on public and crew safety today by keeping crews close together and shrinking their operational area.

“We're focusing on direct attack and building guards kind of closer to communities and in higher priority areas, just due to the forecasted weather incoming,” she said.

“Rather than focusing on hotspots out more in the bush, we're just trying to keep the public and our crews safe.”

A machine and hand guard was completed Monday above Lee Creek, with crews continuing to mop up along the fire’s edge on Tuesday.

Small scale hand ignitions will continue along Hilliam Road with an estimated completion on Wednesday, and a scan of the fire near Scotch Creek identified hot spots and will allow crews to complete mop up.

In Little Shuswap, crews are continuing to mop up guards east of Banshee Lake and adjacent to Banshee Road.

Personnel will continue to patrol and guard construction by heavy machinery along Cougar Road.

Heavy machinery is constructing a guard east of Turtle Valley, hand guard construction will be completed in areas too steep for machinery.

Structure Protection crews are working in Scotch Creek, Lee Creek, Turtle Valley and Sorrento.

A single lane of traffic is open on the Holding Bridge for response vehicles during the day.

According to BCWS, 231 willdland firefighters, 84 support staff, 79 pieces of heavy equipment and 63 structure personnel are assigned to the blaze.

ORIGINAL: 5:58 a.m.

Crews battling a destructive wildfire in British Columbia's Shuswap region are hoping for help from rain that could begin falling in the area tonight.

Mike McCulley, an information officer with the BC Wildfire Service, says it's unclear how much rain could aid their efforts as the last amounts varied widely across the 430-square-kilometre Bush Creek East blaze, from just one millimetre to 15.

Up to 20 mm is forecast to fall across the region Wednesday.

While fire behaviour has picked up with hot and dry conditions over the last few days, McCulley says there's been no major growth on the fire, which destroyed or significantly damaged nearly 170 properties just over a week ago.

The nights are getting longer, he adds, which should be "a huge help" in the battle.

John MacLean, director of the emergency operations centre for the Columbia Shuswap Regional District, says staff began reaching out Monday to residents whose properties have been affected by the wildfire.

It's among just over 380 active blazes throughout B.C., including 12 "wildfires of note," meaning they're highly visible or pose a threat to public safety.

