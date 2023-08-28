'Massive amount of damage' for to deal with at Bush Creek East wildfire

UPDATE 3:30 p.m.

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District has begun notifying property owners who suffered structure losses due to the Bush Creek East wildfire.

BC Wildfire Service information officer Mike McCulley said in a live update Monday that "there is a massive amount of damage that the local government has to ... work with their stakeholders to resolve."

The CSRD says there are significant challenges with the road network due to fallen trees, downed power lines and burned poles. It's working with BC Hydro to ensure infrastructure gets replaced as quickly as possible.

McCulley said the 43,067-hectare fire has seen no major growth over the last week.

It's been warm, hot and dry which has created a small uptick in fire behaviour, but BCWS says it expects weather to return to normal seasonal temperatures starting Wednesday. Anticipated cooler temperatures, more humidity, shorter days and longer nights will keep fire behaviour down.

McCulley said the southeast flank of the fire, near Sorrento, is currently more active than it has been. For suppression work, crews have a completed line adjacent to the flank of the fire above the Shuswap community.

To hold the fire at the southeast flank, McCulley says heavy bucket helicopters are continuing to apply water onto the fire.

They've been working for the past week to cool and slow the fire ... "until it either slowly comes into workable terrain, or it gets cooler in temperature and we can get some access through it, or we can get some containment just from heavy rainfalls and a change in the seasons."

BCWS is using an infrared scanner in the area above Lee Creek/Scotch Creek and Celista to find hot spots so crews can go in and action them.

McCulley said 97 structure protection personnel are working on the fire. There are more than 250 firefighters actioning the blaze, including South African firefighters who arrived Monday. Also assisting BCWS are community hires, McCulley said about 17 community members were on the line, Monday.

Heavy machinery continues to action the blaze. "We have about 80 pieces of iron out there," said McCulley.

Pockets of unburned fuel within the perimeter of the fire continue to burn off naturally, which is good for both forest management and fuel hazard mitigation. BCWS says it's monitoring those burns.

ORIGNAL: 2 p.m.

The Bush Creek East wildfire is expected to see increased fire behaviour in high temperatures and wind before rain moves in on Wednesday.

The BC Wildfire Service is expecting temperatures of 26 C today and stronger winds on Tuesday.

"As fire behaviours increase due to weather conditions, smoke and fires burning within the perimeters will be more visible," BCWS says.

The wildfire service and Columbia Shuswap Regional District will be giving a live video update of the Shuswap fire situation at 2 p.m. Watch it live here on Castanet.

Meanwhile, west and east of Adams Lake, BCWS is working with the Ministry of Transportation to repair the Holding Bridge and clear Holding Road.

A machine guard is being constructed along the east flank from Adams Lake south to Pisima Forest Service Road, and crews are working to find additional water sources for containment efforts.

In Little Shuswap, a guard has been constructed along Cougar Road and crews are patrolling the area to prevent fire spread.

Crews remain on scene mopping up guards east of Banshee Lake adjacent to Banshee Road.

Scotch Creek/Lee Creek has 40 personnel working to build a direct line with heavy equipment and an indirect line above the community along the fire's edge.

Crews will be conducting small-scale hand ignitions along Hilliam Road, and scanning near Scotch Creek to find hot spots and complete mop-ups.

Structure protection crews are working in Celista, and helicopters are bucketing as needed. Guard construction and reinforcement continues in the area, and crews are mopping up the fire's edge in the northwest corner.

In Turtle Valley/Sorrento, heavy machinery is constructing a guard east of Turtle Valley. Some areas are too steep for machinery, and crews are working by hand. They are securing guards with wet line and small-scale hand ignitions.

Structure protection task forces are also working in Scotch Creek, Lee Creek, Turtle Valley and Sorrento.

Throughout the wildfire area, major safety hazards remain, including danger trees and hazards from response efforts.