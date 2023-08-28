Bush Creek East to see increased fire activity before rain later this week - live update at 2 p.m.

The Bush Creek East wildfire is expected to see increased fire behaviour in high temperatures and wind before rain moves in on Wednesday.

The BC Wildfire Service is expecting temperatures of 26 C today and stronger winds on Tuesday.

"As fire behaviours increase due to weather conditions, smoke and fires burning within the perimeters will be more visible," BCWS says.

The wildfire service and Columbia Shuswap Regional District will be giving a live video update of the Shuswap fire situation at 2 p.m. Watch it live here on Castanet.

Meanwhile, west and east of Adams Lake, BCWS is working with the Ministry of Transportation to repair the Holding Bridge and clear Holding Road.

A machine guard is being constructed along the east flank from Adams Lake south to Pisima Forest Service Road, and crews are working to find additional water sources for containment efforts.

In Little Shuswap, a guard has been constructed along Cougar Road and crews are patrolling the area to prevent fire spread.

Crews remain on scene mopping up guards east of Banshee Lake adjacent to Banshee Road.

Scotch Creek/Lee Creek has 40 personnel working to build a direct line with heavy equipment and an indirect line above the community along the fire's edge.

Crews will be conducting small-scale hand ignitions along Hilliam Road, and scanning near Scotch Creek to find hot spots and complete mop-ups.

Structure protection crews are working in Celista, and helicopters are bucketing as needed. Guard construction and reinforcement continues in the area, and crews are mopping up the fire's edge in the northwest corner.

In Turtle Valley/Sorrento, heavy machinery is constructing a guard east of Turtle Valley. Some areas are too steep for machinery, and crews are working by hand. They are securing guards with wet line and small-scale hand ignitions.

Structure protection task forces are also working in Scotch Creek, Lee Creek, Turtle Valley and Sorrento.

Throughout the wildfire area, major safety hazards remain, including danger trees and hazards from response efforts.