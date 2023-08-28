Volunteer firefighter loses home, continues to fight fire

Contributed Columbia Shuswap Regional District

A volunteer firefighter lost his home while helping to preserve the Scotch Creek bridge, which was integral for getting people out of the area affected by the Bush Creek East wildfire.

Darren Reynolds is a volunteer firefighter with the Scotch Creek/Lee Creek Volunteer Fire Department. He was working to take down dangerous trees near the Scotch Creek bridge when a fire ripped through the region, destroying Reynolds' home as it burned.

He returned to the fire hall “just before all hell broke loose.” His son Nathan and Nathan’s girlfriend Savannah are also firefighters and returned to the fire hall distraught.

“So I knew we had lost our property because he was just down that street. He watched it happen,” said Reynolds.

Reynolds says the wind had died down and firefighters planned to head back out to action spot fires after regrouping. But quickly, fire descended from every direction: “chunks of stuff were flying out of the sky on fire, the trees were just sideways, the embers were incredible.”

He says it was hard to breathe, the fire hall was on fire, and they watched things burn around them.

They escaped to safety, but Reynolds and Nathan returned after a break with their family.

He says it’s not an incredible feat of dedication, adding he’s not the only firefighter to have lost his home and continue fighting fires.

“This is my neighbourhood. I don’t have another neighbourhood. And nobody should have to go through this. It’s pretty ugly,” said Reynolds.

“I’m proud of the whole North Shore, to tell you the truth.”

He says firefighters help when they can, but there's a great need for help. Reynolds adds that he would like to see people be a little kinder.

“People don’t understand that. They think they should all come first. Sorry, it doesn’t work that way... If I didn't think the way I do, I would have said ‘to hell with the bridge’ and I would have gone and protected my house. Instead, I don't know how many thousands of people we got out of here.”

Reynolds adds that he would like to see people be a little kinder, saying unless someone has walked in his boots, they shouldn't say anything negative.