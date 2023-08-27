Two of three fires burning near Seymour Arm under control or out, one still out of control

Photo: BCWS

Two out of the three fires recently discovered near Seymour Arm are now considered under control or out by the BC Wildfire Service.

The North East Humamilt Lake fire is a spot-sized fire that is burning out of control, about eight kilometres from Seymour Arm. It was first discovered Saturday morning, and it's believed to have been sparked by a lightning strike.

The BCWS says one helicopter is bucketing water on the blaze Sunday. Crews are currently cutting through brush and trees to get access to the fire, from where they have their bladder set up.

Meanwhile, the North Humamilt Lake wildfire is now declared out by BCWS after it was first discovered Friday afternoon. It grew to just one hectare in size and it's believed to have been caused by lightning.

The nearby Lower Humamilt Lake fire, also discovered Friday afternoon, is now considered under control.

The BCWS says it had crews working overnight on the 0.4-hectare wildfire, and crews remain patrolling and extinguishing any hot spots that have been flaring up.